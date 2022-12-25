‘I have one selfie on my smartphone’: Jurgen Klopp’s only selfie is with Lionel Messi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a Lionel Messi fan. An old video of Klopp has resurfaced, where the German has revealed that he has got only one selfie on his smartphone and it is of “Lionel Messi.”

“I have one selfie on my smartphone,” the German said during a special Q&A at the LFC Foundation Gala dinner premiere in 2018. “That’s with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well…”

In 2020, the Liverpool manager has made his choice clear why Lionel Messi is a better footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo.

“For me Messi, but I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I do already,” he told YouTube channel freekickerz after being asked who he favoured.

“The explanation is the following: we’ve played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend. But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on.

“If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo’s height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn’t be any better.”

“And on the other side, there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player,” added Klopp.

“It’s really difficult, therefore, but what both have in common is that both have left their footprints for such a long time.

“There are also some younger players who have a similar potential, but to do that over this time period is even more incredible.”