I felt I deserved a proper sendoff: Jesse Lingard opens up about his last match for Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard will return to Old Trafford on Tuesday night as his current side Nottingham Forest take on the Red Devils. Lingard, who was let go by the Manchester outfit at the end of last season, opened up about his disappointment after he was not allowed to come on in the last match of the campaign for a proper sendoff in front of the United fans.

“It was the last home game and he (interim coach Ralf Rangnick) didn’t put me on. I just thought, can you not put me on, even if it was just for the last five minutes so I can clap the fans and have a send-off? I felt like I deserved that, to be honest. But it didn’t happen. Hopefully I can go back there and do it,” Lingard said in an exclusive interview with SPORTbible.

“I was itching to get on. I was trying but, like I say, it didn’t happen,” he added.

Nottingham Forest had bought Jesse Lingard on a free transfer after the English midfielder ended his 22-year association with Manchester United during the offseason.

Lingard went on to make over 230 appearances for United overall, including 22 matches throughout the 2021-22 campaign. He had spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 starts in the league, and he was linked with a permanent move to the London club.

“It was game time. It’s always going to be difficult playing at United but the lack of game time was the main thing. I just wanted to play football and that was the main aim. There was no point in staying there if I wasn’t going to play. I wanted to go to a new team, play regularly and be happy on the pitch,” Lingard said to Sportbible on what lead to him making the decision to leave Old Trafford.