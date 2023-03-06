‘I don’t think it is Manchester United’: Erik ten Hag slams players after 7-0 rout at Anfield

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has slammed his players’ performance after their humiliating 7-0 loss at Anfield. It was the worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years for Manchester United.

“It is quite obvious, it was unprofessional. First half, I think we were the better team – we created the better chances and had two one-on-ones with the goalie. Before half-time, we made one organisational mistake and conceded a goal. We were in the game. It really surprised me after half-time, we gave the game [away] so quickly,” sais Ten Hag.

“The first two goals were defensive transition moments, the first was a turnover and the second was a counter, bad decisions and decisions on the ball. How we conceded the goals is really annoying. The third was a counter with unprofessional decisions – not following in, and then running in, moving forwards, giving space away in midfield, not tracking back.

“So then it is 3-0 and the game is lost, but as a team you have to stick together. That is what we didn’t do. It is a surprise for me, I didn’t see this from my team. I don’t think it is us. I don’t think it is Manchester United. It was really bad, really poor.”

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all struck twice and Roberto Firmino scored the other, with six of the goals coming in an explosive second-half performance.

It also delivered a major blow to Erik ten Hag’s four-pronged pursuit of trophies, with a league title challenge now looking increasingly unlikely.

However, the Manchester United manager is upbeat that his team will bounce back in style. he said: “No. I didn’t give them the chance until now. We will talk about it. I have given them my opinion about it. We will talk about it tomorrow, but I know this team will reset and we have to bounce back. We have shown in the past we can.”

For all of United’s progress under Ten Hag, this was the latest test of his team’s nerve on the big occasion, having already seen losses at Manchester City and Arsenal this season.