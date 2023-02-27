scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
I don’t think he’s a striker but he’s fantastic: Alex Ferguson on Marcus Rashford

The Scot praised Marcus Rashford but still made it clear that United will need a proper striker in the near future.

"Unfortunately for us, he is the main source of goals. We could do with another one, but he's doing it," Ferguson said on Rashford after the match.

Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, who was present at Wembley to see the Red Devils lift the Carabao Cup, praised Marcus Rashford but still made it clear that United will need a proper striker in the near future.

“I don’t think he’s a striker. He operates away from the left hand side. But he’s fantastic. His finishing is good. He always keeps his shots down, which is really important. And he’s on a great vein of form. Unfortunately for us, he is the main source of goals. We could do with another one, but he’s doing it,” Ferguson said after the match.

Rashford, who scored his 25th goal of the season in the 2-0 win against Newcastle on Sunday have been the main source of goals for the club even though he is not an orthodox striker. Their second-highest scorer is Bruno Fernandes with seven goals while Anthony Martial and Antony both have six. Casemiro, who scored the first goal against the Magpies, is on 5 goal along with Jadon Sancho.

Wout Weghorst, meanwhile, was brought in for a loan move to plug in the striker gap but even though he has played his part, assisting in Rashford’s most recent goal, he himself just has one.

Sunday’s title is United’s first trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The victory keeps alive Ten Hag’s four-pronged challenge this season, with his team in contention for the Premier League title and still competing in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 21:34 IST
