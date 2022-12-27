‘I don’t know about my future or proposals’: World Cup star Enzo Fernandez on rumoured transfer move

Argentina World Cup-winning star Enzo Fernandez has made his feelings known about his widely speculated transfer. Clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool are reported to be among his suitors.

But the Benfica midfielder has his sights set on the job at hand. According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, Fernandez addressing the speculations said, “I don’t know about my future or proposals, that’s what my representative is taking care of” ???? #transfers @AlbicelesteTalk.”

“I don’t want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica, we have a game on Friday”, he added.

Enzo Fernández: “I don’t know about my future or proposals, that’s what my representative is taking care of” 🚨🔴 #transfers @AlbicelesteTalk “I don’t want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica, we have a game on Friday”. pic.twitter.com/OkqcxQFCTd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano had spoken about Fernandez and said, “Benfica will try to keep the player at least until the end of the season.

“So, it’s true that many clubs have scouted the player including Liverpool, but it’s also true that Benfica will try at all costs to keep the player.”

Fernandez has also earned praise from the Argentine great Lionel Messi. “Enzo doesn’t surprise me because I know him, I see him train every day, and I played against him in the Champions League, and he deserves it,” Messi had said.

“He is an outstanding youngster who plays a crucial role for us,” Messi had added.