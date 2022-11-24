‘I don’t care’: Ghana manager on Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Ghana game

Ghana head coach Otto Addo, on Wednesday, stated that the Cristiano Ronaldo situation has not been a distraction ahead of their opening game against Portugal in the World Cup 2022.

“I don’t know and to be honest I don’t care. It is not our problem and I don’t think it is a big problem. Everybody wants to win,” he told reporters in a press conference.

🗣 “I don’t know and to be honest I don’t care.” Otto Addo was asked whether the current Ronaldo situation could be a possible distraction pic.twitter.com/slYO3LTw08 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 23, 2022

Addo, who was spent six years at Borussia Dortmund as a player, is looking forward to the challenge in Qatar.

“For Ghanaians, this World Cup is an added bonus, because the country is not a big player internationally, politically and economically,” he said in an interview with Ruhr Nachrichten.

“Africa is generally underrepresented as a continent, so the World Cup is more than just a sporting event. For all the problems that exist in the country, every victory brings more peace and stability.”

“This is also a new experience for me. I was able to take part in 2006 as a player, and now as a coach. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Ronaldo is without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.