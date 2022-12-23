scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

‘I don’t care about Ronnie … I care about MUFC’: Man United fans come up with anti-Ronaldo chant

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last month after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. in which he said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United fans come up with anti-Ronaldo chants at Old Trafford. (Screengrab/Twitter)
As Manchester United hosted Burnley on Thursday night’s Carabao Cup, fans could be seen coming up with new chants about Cristiano Ronaldo at the Old Trafford.

‘I don’t care about Ronnie … I care about MUFC,’ fans were heard saying.

Not only this, several videos have gone viral on social media that show fans singing: “All I care about is MUFC.”

Watch:

The viral videos have disappointed many people and here’s how they are reacting to them:

A fan wrote: “He is one of United’s best players and you disrespect him like that. He won you a Champions League,” while another commented: “United fans begged for a player to speak out, Ronaldo spoke out, United fans turn on him.”

Another fan said: “I feel embarrassed as a United fan. I used to say this is his real home over Madrid. I was wrong. Sorry Madrid fans accept my apology.”

Watch:

This came after he refused to play as a substitute during October’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hog moved past him with a front three of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

The star footballer scored 145 goals in 346 matches for United during two separate spells.

Manchester United, meanwhile, handed Ronaldo a short, statistical-based goodbye in their programme notes for Wednesday’s cup game against Burnley.

It read: “Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month,” the message began. “The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals across two spells and 436 appearances and helped us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Ronaldo was also crowned Ballon d’Or winner in 2008. In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano’s immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future.”

However, Spanish media said during the Qatar World Cup that Ronaldo was closing in on a deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr for a staggering 173 million pounds ($211.65 million) per year, but the player said the reports were not true. The 37-year-old is unlikely to retire yet, having stated that Qatar would probably be his last World Cup and that he plans to stop playing at 40.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 10:03:17 am
