scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

I don’t apologise: Luis Suarez after being told he was considered ‘the devil himself’ in Ghana after 2010 WC handball incident

Now, after 12 years, the two familiar foes will meet again when Uruguay will clash with Ghana in the last match of the Group stage in the 2022 World Cup with a spot in the last 16 at stake. 

Suarez deliberately stopped the ball with his hands against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup. (Twitter)

One of the most infamous moments in 2010 World Cup history was when Uruguay striker Luis Suarez intentionally stopped a sure shot goal by Ghana’s Dominic Adiyiah by using his hands in a quarterfinal match. At that moment, the score was tied 1-1 and had that ball gone into the net, Ghana would have qualified for the next round. Suarez was red carded and Ghana given a penalty as pandemonium ensued. Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan stepped up to take the penalty and in a cruel twist of fate, missed as the camera panned to Suarez, who was captured celebrating wildly with his teammates. Ultimately, Ghana succumbed to Uruguay in a penalty shootout and were eliminated from  the World Cup.

Now, after 12 years, the two familiar foes will meet again when Uruguay will clash with Ghana in the last match of the Group stage in the 2022 World Cup with a spot in the last 16 at stake.

In a pre-match press c0onference, Suarez was representing Uruguay when a Ghanaian journalist told him that he is considered to be “the devil himself” by many people in Ghana to which Suarez said that he refused to apologize for that 2010 incident.

“I don’t apologise. The Ghana player missed a penalty. Not me. I was sent off. If I injured a player I would apologise. Gyan said he would do the same, ” he said.

Suarez started Uruguay’s 0-0 draw with South Korea in Qatar but was left on the bench for the 2-0 loss to Portugal, which left Uruguay bottom of the group.Uruguay must now beat Ghana and hope South Korea doesn’t beat Portugal to extend its stay at the World Cup and Suarez’s international career for at least one more game. Goal difference will decide it if Uruguay and South Korea both win.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Stoking it up just a little, Suarez said the 2010 game against Ghana does still mean something. “We are going to put our lives and soul into this match. Ghana is a good team but we know them, we have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again.”

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 06:38:31 pm
Next Story

Amid data theft claims, EC extends time for filing objections to electoral rolls in three Bengaluru seats

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 01: Latest News
close