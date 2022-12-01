I don’t apologise: Luis Suarez after being told he was considered ‘the devil himself’ in Ghana after 2010 WC handball incident

One of the most infamous moments in 2010 World Cup history was when Uruguay striker Luis Suarez intentionally stopped a sure shot goal by Ghana’s Dominic Adiyiah by using his hands in a quarterfinal match. At that moment, the score was tied 1-1 and had that ball gone into the net, Ghana would have qualified for the next round. Suarez was red carded and Ghana given a penalty as pandemonium ensued. Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan stepped up to take the penalty and in a cruel twist of fate, missed as the camera panned to Suarez, who was captured celebrating wildly with his teammates. Ultimately, Ghana succumbed to Uruguay in a penalty shootout and were eliminated from the World Cup.

Now, after 12 years, the two familiar foes will meet again when Uruguay will clash with Ghana in the last match of the Group stage in the 2022 World Cup with a spot in the last 16 at stake.

In a pre-match press c0onference, Suarez was representing Uruguay when a Ghanaian journalist told him that he is considered to be “the devil himself” by many people in Ghana to which Suarez said that he refused to apologize for that 2010 incident.

“I don’t apologise. The Ghana player missed a penalty. Not me. I was sent off. If I injured a player I would apologise. Gyan said he would do the same, ” he said.

🗣 "I don't apologise about that… the Ghana player missed a penalty, not me." Luis Suárez feels no remorse for his handball in the 2010 World Cup game against Ghana pic.twitter.com/8ngqBdhC97 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 1, 2022

Suarez started Uruguay’s 0-0 draw with South Korea in Qatar but was left on the bench for the 2-0 loss to Portugal, which left Uruguay bottom of the group.Uruguay must now beat Ghana and hope South Korea doesn’t beat Portugal to extend its stay at the World Cup and Suarez’s international career for at least one more game. Goal difference will decide it if Uruguay and South Korea both win.

Stoking it up just a little, Suarez said the 2010 game against Ghana does still mean something. “We are going to put our lives and soul into this match. Ghana is a good team but we know them, we have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again.”