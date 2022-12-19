I did it first: John Terry jokingly remarks on Sergio Aguero’s World Cup celebration with Argentina

Former England and Chelsea centreback John Terry compared Sergio Aguero’s celebrations with Argentina after the Latin American side won their 3rd World Cup to his own celebrations with Chelsea after they had won the Champions League against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Terry did not take part in the Champions League final in 2012 after he was sent off in the semi-final and later joined the celebrations in full club garb on the pitch after Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich. Aguero, on the other hand, would probably have been a part of this World Cup winning squad if he wasn’t forced to retire in last year after discovering a heart condition. He paraded man of the moment Lionel Messi on his shoulders kitted out in full Argentina colours along with his iconic 19 jersey.

After the Argentina victory, Terry joked on BeIN Sports, saying, “Aguero has gone for the full John Terry there hasn’t he?! I did it first.”

Before the final, it was reported that Aguero had joined Argentina’s camp and was sharing room with childhood friend Lionel Messi. Aguero and Messi have been close friends for nearly two decades and had shared rooms since their youth team days.

Messi went into this tournament without a roommate at all – preferring to go alone than with anyone other than Aguero.

Aguero had lashed out at the Argentine football officials for not allowing him to visit the team camp and meet his former team-mates before Argentina was due to play Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the World Cup.

“If they don’t want me to go, tell me to my face,” he took a pot shot at the AFA for not issuing credentials to visit the camp. “Always fully with Argentina and with this team that represents us all. We know that they will give everything for this shirt that we love so much. And as Leo [Messi] said, we will all be walking together,” he had written on Twitter.