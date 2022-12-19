‘I can’t believe it’: Lionel Messi’s note after Argentina’s World Cup win becomes most liked sportsperson post on Instagram

Less than 24 hours since he lifted the World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Lionel Messi’s heartfelt note has become the most liked Instagram post by a sportsperson in the social media app’s history.

As of writing this, the post has received more than 44 million likes. The previous record was also held by a post involving Messi, although it was made by his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The post showed Ronaldo and Messi seemingly engrossed in a game of chess and had 41 million likes. It was for an advertisement campaign by a clothing label but also a rare moment that brought the two players together outside the pitch.

Hours after lifting the world cup trophy and living his dream, Lionel Messi took to Instagram to post a series of pictures along with a beautifully penned note. The star footballer thanked his family and supporter for their love.