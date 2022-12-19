scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

‘I can’t believe it’: Lionel Messi’s note after Argentina’s World Cup win becomes most liked sportsperson post on Instagram

‘Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us’, Messi wrote on his Instagram with pictures celebrating Argentina's World Cup win.

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (AP)

Less than 24 hours since he lifted the World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Lionel Messi’s heartfelt note has become the most liked Instagram post by a sportsperson in the social media app’s history.

As of writing this, the post has received more than 44 million likes. The previous record was also held by a post involving Messi, although it was made by his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The post showed Ronaldo and Messi seemingly engrossed in a game of chess and had 41 million likes. It was for an advertisement campaign by a clothing label but also a rare moment that brought the two players together outside the pitch.

Hours after lifting the world cup trophy and living his dream, Lionel Messi took to Instagram to post a series of pictures along with a beautifully penned note. The star footballer thanked his family and supporter for their love.

 

‘Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us’, he wrote. Giving credit to his entire team for the victory, Messi added, ‘the merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians.’

‘We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 We’re seeing each other very soon…’

Lionel Messi on Sunday also said that he is not retiring from international football after guiding Argentina to the World Cup glory in Qatar.

“Obviously, I wanted to complete my career with this, (I) can’t ask for more,” Messi said. “Finishing my career this way is impressive. After this, what else? I have a Copa América, a World Cup. Almost at the very end.

“I love soccer, what I do. I enjoy being part of the national team, the group. I want to enjoy a couple of more matches being a world champion.”

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 08:43:42 pm
