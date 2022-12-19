scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

‘I can’t believe it’: Lionel Messi pens a heartfelt note after Argentina’s historic triumph

Lionel Messi on Sunday also said that he is not retiring from international football after guiding Argentina to the World Cup glory in Qatar.

Lionel Messi (Instagram/leomessi)

Hours after lifting the world cup trophy and living his dream, Lionel Messi took to Instagram to post a series of pictures along with a beautifully penned note.

The star footballer thanked his family and supporter for their love.

‘Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us’

Giving credit to his entire team for the victory, he said, ‘the merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

‘We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 We’re seeing each other very soon…’

Top Sports News Now
“Obviously, I wanted to complete my career with this, (I) can’t ask for more,” Messi said. “Finishing my career this way is impressive. After this, what else? I have a Copa América, a World Cup. Almost at the very end.

“I love soccer, what I do. I enjoy being part of the national team, the group. I want to enjoy a couple of more matches being a world champion.”

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:07:51 am
Latest Comment
