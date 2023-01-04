scorecardresearch
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo wins over fans with a shout in Arabic: ‘I’m global!’

Al Nassr is known to its fans as "Al Alamy", which means "global club". The expression is uttered by Al Nassr fans to refer to the fact that it was the first Asian club to enter the Club World Cup in 2000.

Cristiano Ronaldo says says he is global. (Screengrab)
“Al Alamy” said Cristiano Ronaldo which translates to “I am global,” during his Al-Nassr unveiling at Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Ronaldo alongside his partner and children was presented at the stadium in front of thousands of fans’.

After the official unveiling, Ronaldo said in a press conference that he is ‘feeling very good and very proud to make this big decision’ and insisted his work is done and has played in the ‘most important club in Europe and is ready for a new challenge’.

He also added that he wanted to ‘show and develop the new and young generation in Saudi Arabia as well as the woman’s game’. Ronaldo revealed his family are happy about his decision to move and have supported him. ‘The welcome is amazing and I’m really proud,’ the former Manchester United player said.

‘I want to change the mentality of the new genaration and had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, US and Portugal tried to sign me but I have my word to this club. I know what I want and I know what I don’t want. I want to help many different points and the Al-Nassr’s woman’s team. I want to change the perspective of many people,” he said.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 11:35 IST
