‘I always thought that Messi was better than Ronaldo, but…’: Vincent Aboubakar

Amidst reports of Manchester United willing to bring Al Nassr’s team member Vincent Aboubakar to Old Trafford in a short-term deal, the Cameroonian international has shocked everyone with his comment on Ronaldo.

As per Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo’s report, Aboubakar has said, “I always thought that Messi was better than Ronaldo, but after I had practice with him, I knew I was right.” The Mundo Deportivo has attributed reports to NTV Spor.

United, who sit in the 4th position in the Premier League table, are in need of a backup striker after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and Aboubakar fits the bill. The English team will, however, have to lock horns with Turkey’s Fenerbahçe to secure the player’s signature.

According to reports, the striker will depart the club due to a Saudi League rule which states that a club can register up to 8 foreign players. In order to include Ronaldo in the squad, the club would have had to release one of their existing foreign players and they were aware of it while signing the Portuguese talisman.



Aboubakar has mutually agreed to terminate his contract and will be compensated by the club, according to reports in France, quoted by the Daily Mail report.

The 30-year-old Aboubakar has netted 138 goals across spells in France, Turkey, Portugal and Saudi Arabia and was recently in the news after scoring at the World Cup with a delicious chip in Cameroon’s 3-3 draw against Serbia.