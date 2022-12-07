“Hypocrites! shut up, don’t spit on the plate you ate” : Ronaldo’s sister slams critics

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro took to Instagram to slam the critics of the 37-year-old Portuguese talisman after he was left on the bench in the Round of 16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday.

“Go Portugal, you stayed on the bench and how good you stayed resting, letting others play is also part, and getting tired for what?, We won and well, now it’s time to think about the next one. I only ask 1% of the miserable and hypocrites not to say shit out of their mouths and don’t spit on the plate you ate,” she said in the post.

“Support Portugal whoever plays. Portugal is a team it’s not just Ronaldo… Respect the team, the manager, and especially Ronaldo. Ronaldo will be eternal, never forgotten for all he did and WILL DO. Proud of you my brother for all that you are and represent in the world, keep being you,” she added in support of her brother.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez also made a scathing attack on Portugal’s manager Fernando Santos in her Instagram post. “Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the anthem, all eyes were on you. What a shame not to have been able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes,” wrote the companion of the Portuguese star.

“The fans did not stop asking for you and shouting your name . May God and your dear friend Fernando continue hand in hand and make us vibrate one more night.”

Ronaldo was finally sent onto the field in the 72nd minute and the crowd erupted. Pepe wrapped the captain’s armband on Ronaldo’s bicep before Ronaldo jogged onto the field.

Meanwhile, Santos has insisted that his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo is still intact after dropping the 37-year-old from the starting line-up against Switzerland in their round-of-16 clash.