Hwang In-beom – the no-drama K-Star who scripted Korea’s comeback win

Hwang In-beom’s first foray into football in the Americas hadn’t been very happy. He was keen on playing at Hamburg, but had wound up at Vancouver after a storied self-sacrifice.

The 29-year-old’s start to the 2026 World Cup however was stellar as he scored a goal to equalise against Czechia and then sent in an assist to emerge with a winner as Korean Republic won 2-1.

Celebrations went up in assorted corners of the world – Seoul of course, but also Feyenoord in the Netherlands, his most recent club, and Russia-Serbia-Greece where he was adored at every club he diligently turned up for.

But his American story had started way back in 2018. Back then he was Korea’s only soldier in the national football team at the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games. Born n Daejeon City, Hwang had passed the difficult tryout for military club Asan Mugunghwa FC, and had been serving after enlisting.

At the Asian Games, Hwang helped and helmed Korea to a 2-1 win over Japan to win gold. Money Today reported Korea’s Military Service Act had been amended ahead of the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, making early discharge possible. The gold made that possible, ensuring he would continue to receive benefits.

What had the Koreans agitated few months later, was, despite calls from Hamburg and Werder Bremen, where his football would be honed in top flight Europe, Daejeon City were linig him up to send off to Vancouver in MLS, which wasn’t great for his career. Moreover, Hamburg had had Hwang excited as he would join fellow top Koreans in Germany.

Unofficially, football agents had messed up the transfer dealings. Officially, Hwang would explain half of the reason. Daejeon was a rare community-owned club in top tier K-League, and stood to benefit from Hwang being sold into MLS. He would bite back his disappointment in the interest of the club and go through with the arrangement.

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‘Hwang had hoped that the record transfer fee offered from Vancouver could “reward the players and fans,” and appeared to side with the notion that this transfer would be mutually beneficial,’ Money Today reported.

Hwang had been hailed after choosing to let go going from rank of Private First Class, to Senior Private, because the midfielder who could create passes with both feet and never balked frim defensive duties, could have gone next level in Europe. Koreans hadn’t forgotten

his ‘iron stamina’ by playing through the entire 240 minutes of extra time at the Asian Games. But Vancouver was a letdown.

At any rate, he played through at Vancouver Whitecaps, before stints at

Rubin Kazan, Olympiakos and at Serbian Crvena Zvezda. The Greeks went crazy at his skills, honed through Yuseong Middle School and Chungnam Mechanical High School.

ESPN had recently evaluated that “although Hwang In-beom receives less attention compared to star players like Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, and Lee Kang-in, his ability is beyond doubt. Just as he is quiet and humble off the field, he plays efficiently without any unnecessary elements on the pitch.”

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Hwang tends to be a classic central midfielder, not very in vogue in contemporary football. His ‘pre-assist’ ability, has been hailed for its sharp intelligence, even before Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in, or Lee Jae-sung deliver the decisive key pass, as per ESPN.

Hwang is where the goal move starts, and hence central to Korean destiny.

He had been absent from Feyenoord’s late season tending to an ankle injury, but watching Robin van Persie do his managerial magic. Dutch media was visibly thrilled after Hwang set up the Korean win.

Eurosport’s Dutch edition calculated his decisive role in both of Korea’s goals with 1 goal and 1 assist. ‘Hwang attempted 81 passes and completed 73 of them. That was the most passes by any player in the match,’ they wrote.

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Netherlands’ largest daily, De Telegraaf noted how Feyenoord were taking paternal pride in his success, posting highlights and scenes from the match on social media to congratulate him. Major daily, AD, praised him as “the protagonist of the match who led Korea to victory.”

Korea had setu up their training base at high altitude Utah to acclimatize to the Mexican swing at Guadalajara.

Hwang had also taken Korea to Round of 16 in 2022. “Once you get to the knockout stage, anything can happen,” he told media at the training base before the Czechia game. “At the last World Cup, some teammates and I were gassed after the three group stage matches. This year, we have plenty of time off between group matches, and it should help us if we get to the round of 32 and 16.”

Always humble, Hwang had said, “If we can all come together like we did the last time, I think that we can bring joy to so many people back home,” Hwang said. “We have so many talented players here. And to make the most of our abilities, we have to put the team first and make sacrifices.”