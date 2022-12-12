scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Hugo Lloris explains what was in his mind during Harry Kane’s second penalty

The France captain saw Harry Kane’s shot fly above the goal post and into the stands during his team’s 2-1 win over England.

France's Hugo Lloris with England's Harry Kane after the match as France progress to the semi finals and England are eliminated from the World Cup. (Reuters)

With England captain Hary Kane missing the second penalty against France in the 84th minute of the quarter-final match in World Cup, there have been talks about how the Tottenham Hotspurs could have changed his approach against his club team-mate France goal-keeper Hugo Lloris. A day after the France win, Lloris had spoken about what made him go for the right way in the second attempt, forcing Kane to hit the ball a bit hard. The ball would eventually fall above the goal post and into the stands with England failing to equalise against the world champions.

“On the first one, we know each other so well that I told myself he would change, but he kept the usual. On the second, I went the right way. He must have felt that so he lifts a bit but hits it too hard. It was an important moment in the game. There were others as well, but it’s a good thing it went on our way,” Lloris told France national team’s official YouTube channel.

The French goal-keeper has been playing for England club Tottenham Hotspurs since 2012 and with England captain Harry Kane in the club team since long and being the captain, the two share a special bond. Lloris, who made a record 143rd appearance for France on Saturday breaking the earlier record of Lilliam Thuram, had spoken about his knowledge about Kane’s tactics prior to the match.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I’m very close to Harry on a daily basis, on and off the pitch. I only have positive things to say [about him], often he makes the difference in tight games. You know better than me Harry can shoot anywhere from the spot. We have analysed them but it’s all about instinct and a feeling before we get there. There is time to make a difference on the pitch,” Lloris had said a day before the quarterfinal match.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 11:36:45 am
Next Story

3 Pakistani fishermen nabbed off Gujarat’s coast in BSF special operation

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 12: Latest News
close