Hugo Lloris explains what was in his mind during Harry Kane’s second penalty

With England captain Hary Kane missing the second penalty against France in the 84th minute of the quarter-final match in World Cup, there have been talks about how the Tottenham Hotspurs could have changed his approach against his club team-mate France goal-keeper Hugo Lloris. A day after the France win, Lloris had spoken about what made him go for the right way in the second attempt, forcing Kane to hit the ball a bit hard. The ball would eventually fall above the goal post and into the stands with England failing to equalise against the world champions.

“On the first one, we know each other so well that I told myself he would change, but he kept the usual. On the second, I went the right way. He must have felt that so he lifts a bit but hits it too hard. It was an important moment in the game. There were others as well, but it’s a good thing it went on our way,” Lloris told France national team’s official YouTube channel.

The French goal-keeper has been playing for England club Tottenham Hotspurs since 2012 and with England captain Harry Kane in the club team since long and being the captain, the two share a special bond. Lloris, who made a record 143rd appearance for France on Saturday breaking the earlier record of Lilliam Thuram, had spoken about his knowledge about Kane’s tactics prior to the match.

“I’m very close to Harry on a daily basis, on and off the pitch. I only have positive things to say [about him], often he makes the difference in tight games. You know better than me Harry can shoot anywhere from the spot. We have analysed them but it’s all about instinct and a feeling before we get there. There is time to make a difference on the pitch,” Lloris had said a day before the quarterfinal match.