Huge money spent but where are the goals for Chelsea? Coach Graham Potter under fire

Chelsea’s January spendings: $358 million (close to 300 million pounds) Chelsea’s goals in February: 1

That stat paints a pretty damning picture of Chelsea at present but the reality is much bleaker. Since the start of November last year, no team has scored fewer Premier League goals than Chelsea (6).

In February, the Graham Potter-managed club was outscored by relegation-threatened outfits like Everton (2), Bournemouth (3) and even Southampton (4).

A joke recently was floating around on social media that if Chelsea did not score against Tottenham on Sunday, then Joao Felix’s strike against West Ham would be the only option for the club’s goal of the month in February. After the 2-0 loss to Spurs, that joke became Stamford Bridge’s reality and the supporters weren’t laughing.

The last time Chelsea won a match in all competitions was back in January 15 when a Kai Havertz strike helped them win 1-0 against Crystal Palace. Since then, they have played six matches, signed a slew of players in the winter transfer window like David Datro Fofana from Molde, Benoît Badiashile from Monaco, Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven, Malo Gusto from Lyon and World Cup winner Enzo Fernández from Benfica and still struggled to find the net more than once in the entirety of February.

They played a goalless draw with Fulham (Feb 4), drew with West Ham 1-1 (Feb 11), lost 1-0 to Dortmund in the Champions League (Feb 16), lost 0-1 to Southampton (Feb 16) and ultimately suffered a 0-2 defeat against a stuttering Tottenham unit (February 26).

With the unfavourable results piling up, the clock is ticking on Graham Potter’s time as Chelsea manager with the ex-Brighton coach looking totally out of depth at Stamford Bridge. After a decent start to his stint, Potter now finds himself with just 3 wins out of 16 matches.

With the new players brought in the club struggling to properly gel to Potter’s system, a once free scoring Chelsea side has suddenly become goal shy, so much so that they have found the back of the net just 3 times in 9 matches. That is simply not good enough for a club like Chelsea, who just a couple of years ago were crowned Champions League winners after defeating Manchester City in the 2019-20 final.

Since then, Chelsea has had a change of ownership with American businessman Todd Boehly buying the club and ultimately sacking then coach Thomas Tuchel in favour of Potter. With Tuchel, Chelsea had won the aforementioned Champions League as well as making it to the finals of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. But according to reports, his strained relationship with Boehly and some senior players earned him the sack in September last year. There were also rumblings that Tuchel had not sanctioned the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United when Boehly wanted to bring the 5-time Ballon d’Or to Stamford Bridge.

Potter, meanwhile, has received unconditional backing by the Boehly even with his win percentage now standing at a paltry 27.8% after 18 matches with 5 wins, 6 draws and 7 losses. The calls of the Englishman getting the sack are growing louder by the day and Sunday’s loss against Spurs, who were without their coach Antonio Conte, might just be the final nail in Potter’s Chelsea managerial coffin.