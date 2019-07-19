Huddersfield Town reveal their ‘actual’ unsponsored kit, supports Paddy Power’s campaign

Huddersfield Town, after facing backlash due to the initial kit reveal, have admitted that the previous kit with a Paddy Power-sash was a hoax. They have finally launched their unbranded kit on Friday supporting a campaign which promotes kit without sponsors on them.

🙌 Here it is! 👕 #htafc can today reveal the ACTUAL @UmbroUK home kit! 😁 The shirt is part of @paddypower‘s new #SaveOurShirt campaign; an initiative that is backing a move towards unbranded football kits, effectively returning the shirt back to the fans. More 👇 — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) July 19, 2019

The recently relegated team announced that they will be supporting Paddy Power’s “Save Our Shirt” campaign. It is aimed to urge organisations and companies not to have their logos crowd the kits, so that it can symbolically be returned to the fans.

Paddy Power have also planned to set up a ‘shirt amnesty’ when Huddersfield Town go up against Derby County in their first match of the season in the Championship. They will give out 500 unbranded shirts in exchange of older, branded versions.

“Shirt sponsorship in football has gone too far. We accept that there is a role for sponsors around football, but the shirt should be sacred,” said Victor Corcoran, the Paddy Power MD.

So yeah, our Huddersfield shirt WAS a fake. We’re not just sponsoring them this season, we’re UNsponsoring them too, through our Save Our Shirt campaign. #SaveOurShirt pic.twitter.com/5Q5XjQ9U2U — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 19, 2019

“So today we are calling on other sponsors to join the Save Our Shirt campaign, and give something back to the fans. As a sponsor, we know our place, and it’s not on your shirt,” he added.

The Terriers had announced their 2019/20 kit earlier this week with the betting company’s name, Paddy Power featuring as a sash across it. They had even worn it in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale.

🔵 #htafc‘s new home kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season has today been revealed! Produced by main supplier @UmbroUK, the new home kit features a modern spin on the traditional blue and white striped home shirt thanks to new title sponsor @paddypower. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) July 17, 2019

Huddersfield Town are back in the Championship following a two-year stay in the Premier League, and will be vying for promotion this season again.