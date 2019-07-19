Toggle Menu
Huddersfield Town reveal their ‘actual’ unsponsored kit, supports Paddy Power’s campaignhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/huddersfield-town-2019-20-new-unsponsored-kit-paddy-power-campaign-5838270/

Huddersfield Town reveal their ‘actual’ unsponsored kit, supports Paddy Power’s campaign

The Terriers had announced their 2019/20 kit earlier this week with the betting company's name, Paddy Power featuring as a sash across it. They had even worn it in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale.

Defender Tommy Elphick sporting the new kit (Source: Twitter/@htafc)

Huddersfield Town, after facing backlash due to the initial kit reveal, have admitted that the previous kit with a Paddy Power-sash was a hoax. They have finally launched their unbranded kit on Friday supporting a campaign which promotes kit without sponsors on them.

The recently relegated team announced that they will be supporting Paddy Power’s “Save Our Shirt” campaign. It is aimed to urge organisations and companies not to have their logos crowd the kits, so that it can symbolically be returned to the fans.

Paddy Power have also planned to set up a ‘shirt amnesty’ when Huddersfield Town go up against Derby County in their first match of the season in the Championship. They will give out 500 unbranded shirts in exchange of older, branded versions.

“Shirt sponsorship in football has gone too far. We accept that there is a role for sponsors around football, but the shirt should be sacred,” said Victor Corcoran, the Paddy Power MD.

“So today we are calling on other sponsors to join the Save Our Shirt campaign, and give something back to the fans. As a sponsor, we know our place, and it’s not on your shirt,” he added.

The Terriers had announced their 2019/20 kit earlier this week with the betting company’s name, Paddy Power featuring as a sash across it. They had even worn it in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale.

Huddersfield Town are back in the Championship following a two-year stay in the Premier League, and will be vying for promotion this season again.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku still not fit to face suitors Inter Milan
2 Wanted to join Juventus even before Cristiano Ronaldo chat, says Matthijs De Ligt
3 Christian Eriksen trains alone on Tottenham Hotspur pre-season tour