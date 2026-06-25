Style on the touchline: how World Cup managers are dressing in 2026

From Guardiola tributes to lucky white shirts, the dugout has become a runway

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 09:45 PM IST
Japan's coach Hajime Moriyasu, Germany's manager Julian Nagelsmann and Switzerland coach Murat Yakin in action during FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP & Insta)Japan's coach Hajime Moriyasu, Germany's manager Julian Nagelsmann and Switzerland coach Murat Yakin in action during FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP & Insta)
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While player jerseys reflect a nation’s football philosophy, the outfits worn by managers at the 2026 World Cup are fashion statements of their own.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin had a giant P inscribed on his chest, a tribute to Pep Guardiola on the biggest stage. The tee was specially created by Puma to honour Guardiola’s ten years at Manchester City, and Yakin wore it proudly while defeating Canada 2-1. He had started in white, but was asked to switch to black since Canada were playing in white and it risked causing confusion on the touchline. The black version had Guardiola’s P too. Yakin mentioned he had them made in several colours.

Touchline fashion has caught attention this tournament for its personalised touches. USA coach Mauricio Pochettino has come a long way from his famous Sky Sports declaration, “Suit or tracksuit, I look good. I am handsome.” Not that far, though. The Argentine has stuck to a navy lightweight overshirt with matching wide-leg trousers and a white T-shirt, assembled by Hugo Boss.

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino in action during FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP) USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino in action during FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP)

Brazil’s Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti brought his Real Madrid suit to the Selecao dugout. The three-piece in Miami heat was very Italian, the signature waistcoat and big buttons projecting clockwork authority, with Vinicius Jr and Lucas Paquetá handling the rest.

The suits are largely on brand, with small variations. Didier Deschamps codes his in les bleus. Mexico’s Javier Aguirre straps on a Mexican green tie. Canada’s Jesse Marsch, whose thin black tie has been photographed whipping around as he sheds his coat, grows visibly more frustrated as his side test his patience.

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With Spain’s Luis de la Fuente, the focus falls on the tie, a denim-print necktie dotted with tiny Spanish flags. He also wears a blue ribbon on his wrist, and his sneakers carry the colours of the Spanish flag.

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Beating every manager in the fashion stakes is Frenchman Hervé Renard and his lucky white shirts. They brought scant luck to a broken Tunisia side, who had sacked their previous coach after the opening match before turning to Renard, but the man who won two Africa Cups of Nations with Zambia and Ivory Coast, and helped Saudi Arabia defeat Messi’s Argentina in 2022, simply belongs at a World Cup. He wears his rugged tan with a crisp, creaseless, seemingly sweatless white shirt over black trousers. Comparisons to James Bond are inevitable, though the 57-year-old carries a more contemplative air. Renard pairs the look with white sneakers, a trend shared by Thomas Tuchel and Graham Arnold.

Tuchel, in fact, leads the all-black monochrome tendency, managers projecting authority to their players while receding into the background for everyone else. He is joined by Iran’s Amir Ghalenoei, who makes a black jacket feel like a formal ensemble, and Egypt’s Hossam Hassan. Uzbekistan’s Fabio Cannavaro favours bicep-hugging black tees as well, though his real fashion statement has always been his tattoos.

Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece in action during FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP) Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece in action during FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP)

The standout look of the tournament belongs to Japan’s Hajime Moriyasu. The Japanese always arrive impeccably dressed, so the three-piece is expected. What makes Moriyasu the winner are his blue pinstriped shirts, understated signals of professionalism and creativity.

Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann, 38, has traded slim suits for baggy black tees and sweatpants, pragmatic perhaps, but a notable devolution. Brogues have given way to sports trainers. His white watch strap is the one flourish that remains. He has, however, had bigger concerns. “I have the feeling that the lens is photographing my nose hairs from a distance of one centimetre,” he said of the photographers stationed beside the dugout.

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Keeping a composed face despite his striped psychedelic tee becoming meme fodder is Ecuador’s Sebastien Beccacece. When the tournament began brightly, observers noted a resemblance to Messi with long blond hair. Now that results have turned, it is his outfits that are taking the heat.

Roberto Martinez and Lionel Scaloni have largely escaped sartorial scrutiny. They move with arms crossed tautly, anyway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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