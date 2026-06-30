From ‘Waka Waka’ to walkout playlists: How World Cup 2026 changed its sound

Players stand for the national anthem before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

At the 2026 World Cup, music is no longer something you just hear in the background. It has become part of the tournament itself, built into the way matches are staged and experienced inside stadiums.

For a long time, World Cups were remembered through one shared soundtrack. Songs like “Waka Waka” or “La Copa de la Vida” played everywhere, from stadiums to television broadcasts. They gave each tournament a single identity – one sound that belonged to everyone, no matter which team you supported.

That is no longer the case.

The World Cup has moved away from one global anthem. Instead, there are now multiple songs and playlists tied to different teams and different moments in a match. Music is being used more deliberately, almost like another layer of the game, to shape how fans feel inside stadiums.