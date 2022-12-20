A bus ride to Obelisk: Argentina’s celebrations once Messi and co. arrive in Buenos Aires

When Leo Messi and his team-mates walk into the Buenos Aires’s airport, they will pass through a red-carpeted VIP area where the band ‘La Mosca Tsetse’ will sing ‘Muchachos’, the unofficial anthem of the Argentinian fans.

For starters, the government has declared Tuesday a public holiday. The opposition has sighed; former Senator Esteban Bullrich has said, “If we declared a vacation or holiday to receive the team, we did not understand the example they gave us.” An example of revelry and joy, one supposes.

The government had suggested the team to come to Casa Rosada, the office of the president of Argentina, and pose with the trophy at the balcony as Diego Maradona’s team did. But the AFA hasn’t agree, instead choosing to go straight to Obelisk, where people have been celebrating all through the world cup.

The Argentinian media has already whipped up breathless coverage of the planned activities. Messi’s wife is already in the capital city, waiting for her husband and team-mates to arrive from a stop over in Rome. They reach in the night, sleep in the premises of AFA (Argentine football Association), ready to join in the celebrations with the people. They will hit the Obelisk, at the city centre, to celebrate with the people.

MUCHAAAACHOS, AHORA SOLO QUEDA FESTEJAR 🇦🇷🏆 La nueva letra que inventaron los jugadores de la Scaloneta en el viaje rumbo a Argentina. 📹 Nico Tagliafico#TNTSportsMundial pic.twitter.com/Nt97TnuC6B — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) December 19, 2022

Of course there is a bus ride. On its side with images of the players, runs a text: Campeons del Mundo (World Champions). The bus will make a tour that will unite Ezeiza, General Paz, and the center of Buenos Aires. Traffic restrictions have been announced and the government has urged the people to “Neighbors who want to see the passage of the players are requested to do so from the closest point to their homes according to the reported route, the bus will not stop anywhere. The transfer of the players will continue to march and there will be a special security operation.” Some 3300 extra troops have been deputed for security, the news agency Telam reports. The security operation will include the Federal Police, the City Police, the Buenos Aires Police, the Airport Security Police (PSA) and mobile units.

At the AFA, a large steel cup has been hoisted in the air, awaiting festivities. “”The cup we made has a steel base, twisted iron and plaster on top to give it a round shape. The rest is paint and coating,” he explained.There he helped build a World Cup measuring three meters high and weighing 180 kilos, which was moved with a crane,” Telam quoted a person who worked on it.

The corporate tower Banco Macro is ready with led lights to dress its central building with the flag. The tower, 130 meters high and designed by the architect Cesar Pelli, will be fully illuminated with the colors of the flag.

But at the airport, once the players arrive, it will be the song ‘Muchachos’ that will first trigger the celebrations. The song “Muchachos” that references Messi, Maradona, and Argentina’s hopes erupted into a viral song ever since Messi himself said on a TV channel that it was one of his favourite football songs – he even sang a bit live.Originally titled “Muchachos, Esta Noche Me Emborracho” (“Boys, Tonight I’ll Get Drunk”), it was a melancholic heartbreak number written in 2003 by La Mosca lead singer Guillermo Novellis and Sergio Cairat. In July 2021, a football fan Fernando Romero wrote new lyrics to celebrate Argentina’s march to the final of the Copa America. TyC sports, a Argentine sports channel, bumped into Romero and his friends singing the song, had them do it on air, and it caught on the public imagination.