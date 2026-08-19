How a wedding on the Spanish coast led Barcelona to Rodri, not Real Madrid

“Football isn’t only about speed. It’s about rhythm,” reads the line in Spanish captain Rodri’s introductory video announcing him as a new Barcelona player. His transfer saga over the summer followed the same deliberate pattern that helped him become the lynchpin of Pep Guardiola’s title-winning Manchester City side.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona both interested, and City, already reeling from losing Guardiola at the end of last season, unwilling to sell, where the World Cup winner would end up was the story of this transfer window. But he was in the last year of his contract, which forced City’s hand. Talks of an extension had stalled. The Premier League club had no real choice. As Real and Barca circled, Rodri already had one foot out the door.

The turn toward Barcelona, according to reporting by The Athletic’s Pol Ballús, traces back to a wedding on the Costa Brava in late July. Rodri was there for an old friend’s wedding, not long after captaining Spain to the World Cup and being named the tournament’s outstanding player. During one of those days, he arranged a discreet lunch at an out-of-the-way restaurant in Begur, a spot popular with locals rather than tourists. Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, showed up not long after him. At that point, Real Madrid still believed a deal with Rodri was close. Word had already spread among the wedding guests that Rodri was leaning toward Barca instead. Clips of him joining in on Barcelona chants at the celebration later made their way onto social media, The Athletic reported.

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After two rejected bids, Barcelona ultimately emerged as frontrunners, completing the signing in a package worth £65.4m. Barcelona’s first offer, in early August, was around €45m, well below City’s own valuation of closer to €80m, and was dismissed as unserious; a second bid at €60m was turned down too, before the two sides settled on a deal worth up to €76.5m, roughly €60m upfront with the rest in add-ons, according to The Athletic. The Blaugrana’s search to fill the Sergio Busquets-shaped hole in their midfield may have ended with Rodri’s arrival, who reportedly preferred them over Real because of a style of play that made him a natural fit. Think of the early 2010s, when the Spain team was built around a core of Barcelona players: Andrés Iniesta, Xavi, Puyol, Cesc Fàbregas, Busquets, Pedro among them. In 2026, it’s much the same, with Joan García, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal all playing their club football at Barcelona. With Rodri added to that list, Barcelona now holds the core of the 2026 World Cup-winning team. “I’ve come to a hugely ambitious club that really suits my personality,” Rodri said after his unveiling on Tuesday.

Rodri poses with the Golden Ball award at the end of the World Cup final. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Rodri poses with the Golden Ball award at the end of the World Cup final. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Real Madrid’s case wasn’t helped by the timing. Rodri’s name had been publicly linked to the opposition candidate in June’s presidential election against Florentino Pérez, Madrid had already committed to a new contract with Aurélien Tchouameni, and the club had shown little interest in signing Rodri before the World Cup, The Athletic reported. His performances in the tournament changed that calculation, too late, leaving Madrid still searching for cover in a position they’ve lacked since Toni Kroos left in 2024 and Luka Modrić in 2025.

Busquets was an integral part of Barcelona’s sides over the last decade, while also commanding the deep midfield of Spanish teams that won two Euros and a World Cup, in 2010. Rodri is as close as a player comes to Busquets’s natural style: a pivot from deep midfield, contributing to both attack and defence. That resemblance was what convinced Guardiola to sign him for City in the first place.

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After seven years at City, where under Guardiola he developed into one of the finest players in his position, he left with four Premier League titles, one Champions League and multiple FA Cups and EFL Cups to his name. “It took me a while to come to terms with it,” Rodri said of the decision to leave, in comments reported by The Athletic. In that time at City, he also became the metronome of the Spanish midfield, taking over from Busquets and guiding La Roja to a Euro title in 2024 and a second World Cup in 2026.

A bit of concern

While the union of Rodri and Barcelona might look ideal on paper, there’s still some concern in the air. Rodri is 30, and his last two seasons at City were badly disrupted by injury. He suffered a hamstring injury in the Euro 2024 final against England, which kept him out of the start of the 2024/25 season. In August 2024, he tore his ACL after just three matches, sidelining him until April 2025. His return was short-lived; he was injured again soon after and lost another month.

In the 2025/26 season, he again missed the start, after an injury in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup. In September, another knee problem flared up; he was also out in October and November following further setbacks. He returned around Christmas, only to be injured again in April, out for just under a month.

He soldiered on to carry Spain to the World Cup title last month, but immediately underwent surgery for a back issue. There is no confirmed timeline for his return, though it seems likely he will miss the start of the 2026/27 season for Barcelona. He sounded optimistic regardless. “I’m absolutely fit and ready to play! The surgery was nothing serious. Hopefully I can train tomorrow, put myself under Hansi’s orders as soon as possible, whenever he thinks I’m ready to,” Rodri said on Tuesday.

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Frenkie de Jong’s own fitness was reportedly a factor in Barcelona’s thinking. The Dutch midfielder returned from the World Cup with a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee, with a recovery timeline of around four months, according to The Athletic. Barcelona’s midfield remains strong without him, evident in their winning La Liga last season while he was unavailable for stretches, but a player with Rodri’s experience adds something extra, something that might help them chase a Champions League title they haven’t won since 2015. A fit Rodri could be exactly the nudge they need.