853 passes, one goal and total control: How Spain won FIFA World Cup

Spain were not going to give the ball up. Lionel Scaloni wasn’t even going to try – he said so by relegating his best midfielder, Leandro Paredes, to the bench. France had suffered the consequences of what happened when you dared to try to take on the Spanish.
Spain passed the ball 853 times in the final – to put it into context, they passed the ball 715 times in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands with Xavi, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets running that midfield. In yesterday’s final, Spain touched the ball over 400 times more than Argentina, again a marker of their abject hold of the game.
No World Cup has ever seen the defensive influence of three players quite like the Spanish centre-back pairing of Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and deep-lying midfielder Rodri. They took 359 of the 1091 total Spanish touches in the final. Their hold on two-thirds of the entire MetLife Stadium pitch was absolute. Giving up only a goal in an entire World Cup campaign, an all-time tournament record, is an act of complete and total authority. Rodri’s Golden Ball and Cubarsi’s Young Player award rightfully acknowledge where Spain won this World Cup.
Spain’s ironclad control led to 20 shots, with twelve of them on target. Argentina recorded a mere two attempts, one from Lionel Messi and one from Simeone, both coming deep in extra time after Ferran Torres had given Spain the lead.
Argentina held their end of the bargain, defending violently and doggedly. 12 of Spain’s 20 attempts came from outside the box, as Scaloni set his team’s blockade with an eye to not allow Spain a high number of good quality attempts at goal. But in the end, Argentina brought the same pressure onto themselves against Spain that they had watched England invite onto themselves in the semi-final.
Lost in a match with few touches (56) and even fewer influences, Lionel Messi remained closer to the touchline and the crowds than the Spanish goal. The 39-year-old ran over ten kilometres in the final, the fifth-highest among his teammates, but was relegated to defensive duties, and one stinging shot late in the game was blocked by Mikel Merino. Both Messi and Alvarez rarely saw entries into the Spanish box and were relegated to an afternoon of being the first line of Argentina’s defence. A tough, possibly final day in the office for Messi, who is now 1-for-3 in FIFA World Cup finals.
*All heatmaps from Whoscored.com