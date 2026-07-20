853 passes, one goal and total control: How Spain won FIFA World Cup

Touches, passes and not giving the ball up

Spain were not going to give the ball up. Lionel Scaloni wasn’t even going to try – he said so by relegating his best midfielder, Leandro Paredes, to the bench. France had suffered the consequences of what happened when you dared to try to take on the Spanish.

Spain passed the ball 853 times in the final – to put it into context, they passed the ball 715 times in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands with Xavi, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets running that midfield. In yesterday’s final, Spain touched the ball over 400 times more than Argentina, again a marker of their abject hold of the game.