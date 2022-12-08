How much ball carrying distance has Lionel Messi covered in Qatar World Cup

While the world awaits the quarter-final results in the Qatar World Cup, the 56 matches in the World Cup have seen the players from the 32 teams battling out in the group stages and then 16 teams giving their best in the round of 16. Here are some of the interesting data as compiled by data firm OptaJoe.

Who has the most ball carrying distance

While Argentina captain Lionel Messi has scored a total of nine goals in World Cup history trailing only Gabriel Batistuta’s tally of ten goals, Messi scored his first goal in a knock-out stage in World Cup with a goal in the 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16. According to OptaJoe, Messi had the highest ball carrying distance in the World Cup excluding centre-backs so far with a total of 1187m. Spanish midfielder Pedri is at the second spot with a distance of 972m with American Christian Pulisic at the third spot with the distance of 965m.

Who has made the most tackles in the world cup

While Moroccan Achraf Makimi scored the decisive third penalty against Spain to set up the team’s 3-0 win in penalty shootout over the 2010 world champions in the World Cup, the 24-year-old leads in terms of the most tackles in the World Cup with 13 tackles. Makimi’s team-mate and right-back is placed at the second spot with a total of 13 tackles. French centre-back Ibrahima Konate too has the second highest tackles in this World Cup with 13 tackles and the Hugo Lloris led team would expect to carry forward his form in the quarter-final clash against England at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Who leads in terms of goal-ending sequences

While France forward Kylan Mbappe currently leads the goal scorers list in the World Cup, the 23 year-old also leads in terms of goal ending sequences with a total of eight instances of such sequences. England left-back Luke Shaw is placed at the second spot along with Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong with five goal-ending sequences. With France and England facing each other on Saturday, both teams would want their leading goal-ending sequence creators to do their best.

Who leads in terms of take-ons at the World Cup

While the German forward Jamal Musiala leads in terms of take-ons at the World Cup with a total of 19 take-ons, Kylian Mbappe has beaten an opposition player 13 times while having the possession of the ball. Canadian Alphonso Davies, whose team bowed out early in the tournament, is at the third spot with 11 take-ons in the tournament.

Who has made the most number of successful long passes

While this edition of World Cup has seen a total of 148 goals including 28 goals in the round of 16, football fans across the world have also been admiring the successful long passes in Qatar. England centre-back John Stones leads the tournament in terms of successful long passes with 27 such passes. Spanish youngster Pedri is tied at the second spot with team-mate Rodri with both the players having 26 successful long passes each.