‘We are champions, daddy’: How Mikel Arteta found out Arsenal had won EPL

Mikel Arteta who guided Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years said that he didn’t watch the title winning moment unfold when Manchester City drew with Bournemouth which ultimately handed the Gunners the crown. With the 1-1 draw, City went to 78 and can only reach a maximum of 81 points which is currently one short of Arsenal’s 82. Even if Arsenal lose on Sunday and City win, the results won’t change.
“I went outside to the garden, I started to build some fire. I started to do some barbecue, I didn’t watch any of it. My eldest son opened the garden door, he started to run towards me. He started to cry, gave me a hug and said, we are champions, daddy. Then my other two boys and my wife came over, and it was beautiful, just to see the joy on them as well, “Arteta said.
Videos shared by Arsenal on social media showed players dancing and chanting at their training centre after their league title was confirmed with a game to spare.
“It was their moment. And they have to be themselves in that moment. And if I’m there, I think it wasn’t gonna be the same,” Arteta said. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard called Arteta soon after, asking where the manager was.
“I said, guys, enjoy for a while and see you in a few hours somewhere in London,” Arteta recalled with a smile.
It is Arteta’s first league title as manager, and he admitted that he doubted himself during a high-pressure campaign, where they were often a slip-up away from losing their lead in the title race.
“To play with that on your back constantly is not easy. That has been one of the toughest moments… we showed very important values not only in sport, but in life. Which is perseverance, to be resilient, to be composed in moments when people are doubting,” he said.
“And to be vulnerable. I’ve asked that question to myself, am I good enough to lead these players to win a major trophy? Until you do it, you cannot validate yourself.”
Arteta said the mood in the club had changed after winning the Premier League, buoying the team’s confidence ahead of a Champions League final against Paris St Germain on May 30.
“It changes because the level of emotion you feel, it’s something I haven’t felt before,” he said.
Arsenal will conclude their league campaign and lift the trophy at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
“We will have a window to celebrate and lift the trophy and connect with the people we have constantly around us. Then we have six days to write new history in this football club,” Arteta added.
(With agency inputs)