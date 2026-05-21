‘We are champions, daddy’: How Mikel Arteta found out Arsenal had won EPL

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta celebrates at the end of the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Mikel Arteta who guided Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years said that he didn’t watch the title winning moment unfold when Manchester City drew with Bournemouth which ultimately handed the Gunners the crown. With the 1-1 draw, City went to 78 and can only reach a maximum of 81 points which is currently one short of Arsenal’s 82. Even if Arsenal lose on Sunday and City win, the results won’t change.

“I went outside to the garden, I started to build some fire. I started to do some barbecue, I ⁠didn’t watch ​any of it. My eldest son opened the garden door, he started to run towards me. He started to cry, gave me a ​hug ​and said, we are champions, daddy. Then my other ⁠two boys and my wife came over, and it was beautiful, just to see the joy on them as well, “Arteta said.