21 shots, no goals: How Manchester City lost to Brighton at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City’s hold over the top of the Premier League standings is precarious after they lost 1-0 to Brighton at home. The team are still in top spot, but defending champions Arsenal have a game in hand.

This was Manchester City’s second straight league loss after opening the campaign with seven wins in a row.

“Obviously, we conceded a goal which was tough to take,” Manchester City’s Elliot Anderson told City TV after the game. “We had so many chances and on another day, we put those away and probably win the game so it’s unlucky to be honest. It’s always difficult when you concede early; it’s not what you want at home. And we just didn’t manage to get that first goal and [we created] so many chances. It wasn’t for a lack of fight and commitment. We gave everything. We were on top for large periods of the game and it looked very promising to get a goal but it just didn’t come.”