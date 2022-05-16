How Gerrard can win Liverpool the title when his Aston Villa face Man City in season finale

If Liverpool goes on to win the Premier League title this season then they will require a huge helping hand from Steven Gerrard and his Aston Villa.

Villa will be travelling to Manchester City next Sunday and if they manage to take points from the final Premier League game then the trophy will be lifted by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds are currently four points behind Man City with a game in hand which will be played on Tuesday night at Southampton. Their final match is against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Commenting on the possible scenario, former England footballer and current sports broadcaster, Gary Lineker tweeted, “What a finale to the season,” after Man City’s draw against West Ham. “Could Steven Gerrard finally win the Premier League title for LFC?”

Earlier, Guardiola’s defending champions recovered from two goals down at West Ham to draw 2-2 on Sunday and move four points clear of Liverpool with a game remaining for City.

If Liverpool loses at Southampton on Tuesday, City will clinch a sixth title since 2012. Or a victory for City over Aston Villa on the final day of the season next Sunday will seal back-to-back titles.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in a match between two midtable teams in the Premier League on Sunday.

Three minutes after coming on, Schlupp finished from close range to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener for Villa.

Gerrard and his team performed a pre-match guard of honor for players who were part of Villa’s 1982 European Cup triumph.