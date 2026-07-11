How do you solve the problem of Haaland’s goal mania?

A familiar pack of journalists probed familiar themes to Erling Haaland who gave familiar answers in the pre-match press conference. “Should England fans stay humble?” A reminder of his famous quip at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta two seasons ago: “Stay, humble, eh!” He replied, with a plain face and dry tone: “I think everyone should stay humble.”

Haaland has a dry sense of humour, the dryness exaggerated by the economy of emotions. Even sarcasm doesn’t invoke instant laughter, as when he said: “I think every single one of you (journalists) should put pressure on the English lads!” The floor took a second to register his words, before they were in splits. “A funny game it would be,” he said.

Funny, he emphasised, because he would be running against familiar faces and teammates. Haaland dusted up his ties with the country. “I think for me it’s super special because I play in England and I’m born in England and you also play against team-mates and everything,” he said.

Three of England’s back four who could be tasked with containing him – are his teammates. The centre-back pairing of John Stones and Marc Guehi (who though is injured) and the left back Nico O’Reilly. Ezri Konsa, who could shift from centre-back to right back, has waged several battles against Haaland. While Dan Burn has allowed only one goal to the freakishly prolific star back in 2022, not scoring in next 7 matches, playing centre back at Newcastle.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford would remember the nightmares Haaland had made him suffer (seven goals in six games). Some of them like Stones and Jude Bellingham (from their Borussia Dortmund days) are close friends.

A familiar question looms too. How to stop Haaland? Unlike in science, formulas and derivations don’t provide a clear solution. Managers don’t pivot their plans around one particular threat, but the team as a whole, but Haaland’s impact has been so profound that most of England’s boardroom tactic-talks could have been centred around the Norwegian.

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A force like him cannot be contained. Brazil kept him quiet for 79 minutes. Yet he struck with his first presented chance. Tying his legs, head, chest, ankles, thigh, or whichever part he could score goals legally with—metaphorically—is the only way he could be neutralised. He is imposing, wise, space-aware and not wasteful. All he required was 18 shots for his seven goals in the tournament. That is less than three attempts per goal.

Cutting the source is the bleeding obvious. Stifle Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Norway’s creative fulcrum, and half the battle could be won.

Norway’s Erling Haaland (9) leads the team as they participate in a viking boat row after the World Cup round of 16 match against Brazil. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Norway’s Erling Haaland (9) leads the team as they participate in a viking boat row after the World Cup round of 16 match against Brazil. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

He prowls a deeper position than he does in Arsenal, helps create an overload at the centre of the pitch and composes defence-disrupting passes. Brazil’s ageing midfield struggled to contain him. In Declan Rice (England would pray he is fully fit), his Arsenal chum, and Elliot Anderson (another Man City teammate), Haaland would encounter a sterner double-pivot than Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro.

But Norway is not solely dependent on their captain, as there are creative forces on the flanks. Full-backs Julian Ryerson and David Moller Wolfe, inject pace, run in behind and could fling pinpoint crosses. Wingers Alexander Sorloth and Andreas Schjelderup, who assisted both his goals against Brazil, combine devastatingly with the full-backs.

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Herein lies England’s migraine. The right side of their flank. Two of their prominent right-backs are fighting fitness battles; one is serving suspension. England manager Thomas Tuchel could post Ezri Konsa, who could be slower than Reece James or Djed Spence, who has aerial prowess and intervenes in the crosses flying towards Haaland. But he is susceptible to speedy wingers and full-backs.

ALSO READ | How Norway went from an ‘almost’ team to FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Upfield Noni Madueke has troubled defences with his speed and directness, but full-backs have turned him over easily when he is defending. A winger that can’t defend and a full-back that can’t attack and press high-up present a unique quandary for Tuchel.

Norway’s Erling Haaland (9) poses after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias) Norway’s Erling Haaland (9) poses after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)

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Maybe, the solution could be Bukayo Saka, if he is optimally fit. He will enhance England’s creativity, while offering more defensively than Madueke. Konsa requires the protection shield to suppress the wingers from running him ragged. It’s unlikely that England would rejig their midfield with Eberchi Eze.

At times, against Manchester City, bottle-necking the chief creators has worked in neutering Haaland. But in the last season, without Kevin de Bruyne and a masterly playmaker, Haaland has learnt to be a man of his own. Even if the routes are blocked, Haaland could dig a path of his own. Get tight to him and he’ll spin you. Step off him and he’ll expose you with any open bit of grass he can find. Double up on him? It would give his teammates more room to operate in. He is most lethal when transitioning. Of the 43 goals he scored last season, 17 arrived during transitional phases, when the team is in a structural flux. The marker’s attention leaves the marked fleetingly, and that is all it takes for Haaland to sting.

ALSO READ | How Norway football fans turned to their Viking history for FIFA World Cup

Some teams have tried man-marking and getting touch-tight with him, which is a great idea if the opponents have the right personnel. A peak Stones versus Haaland could have been a riveting tussle. But Stones has lost his reflexes after a string of injuries. Guehi is no physical match for Haaland, and injured. England, though, have the six foot seven Dan Burn, who has in the past succeeded in suffocating Haaland. But he is best used as a substitute, like against Mexico.

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Generally, managers stick with the same set of defenders they have started with. But exceptions could be made when they are tasked to stop Haaland or Mbappe, because it could emotionally, as much as physically, drain them. Pickford’s enterprise in leaping out of his line and blocking crosses could be defining in reducing Haaland’s immeasurable goal-striking prowess.

But it would be a familiar battle, with familiar colleagues, foes and themes. And the “stay humble” line could echo again in Miami.