How did the Lionel Messi’s Argentina team celebrate the World Cup win

With Argentina winning their third world cup title defeating France 4-2 in penalties and captain Lionel Messi winning his first world cup trophy, the celebrations continued in the night in Qatar for the team along with the coach Lionel Scaloni. The world champions celebrated the world cup win with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Javier Zanetti, comedians Luquitas Rodríguez, Germán Beder, Alfredo Montes de Oca and Roberto Galati.

According to Clarin, the Argentina team also called up a fan, Geronimo Momo Benavides, who was banned by FIFA after the team’s win over Netherlands in the quarter-finals for his comments on Twitter. According to Clarin, the Argentina team also celebrated the win by having Milanesa, a traditional Argentine beef dish apart from having French fries and fried eggs.

Argentine full-back Nicolas Tagliafico talked about how he and the team felt during the micro convertible ride post the world cup win at the Lusail Stadium. “I felt we would be world champions since we beat Mexico. That day, when we beat them, we told ourselves that we were going to come out first. We became very strong. Post the win, I told my friends that I wanted to know how much I weighed. We came in the micro convertible and I was thinking all the time,” Tagliafico said in the video streamed by the Argentina Football Federation over Twitch.

In a video posted by the Argentina Football Federation programme Afaestudio on Twitch, Argentina players including Marcos Acuna, Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Geronimo Rulli, Guido Rodriguez and German Pezzella can be seen singing the Argentina fan chants in Spanish before they call Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. The world cup winning coach would be cheered by the players in between his speech. “We haven’t fallen yet. But we hope we can celebrate one of the best Christmases. I am celebrating like one more fan, When we lost to Arabia we felt the support of the fans and that’s unique. We haven’t fallen yet. Even if it is a few days of joy for our country that needs it so much. We are going to spend New Year’s Eve and one of the best Christmas in history,” said Scaloni, replying to Tagliafico in the video.

Later, Argentina assistant coach and former Argentina defender Roberto Ayala talked about his experience. “I still do not fall for what has happened, what we have experienced. The path was important, especially from the manners. We thank the footballers because they took the team forward. They knew how to turn around complicated situations and not fall. This group has a very strong sense of belonging. I was lucky to touch the World Cup trophy. I am privileged. Today, from another place, as one more fan,” said Ayala.

Some of the players according to Clarin also talked about not having soda for six months apart from traditional Argentinian coffee drink Mate.

Later the players also called Argentina fan Geronima Momo Benavides, who had been present in every game of Argentina in Qatar before he was banned by FIFA for his comments about the world body on Twitter. Benavides danced along with the players. The fan earlier had tweeted his displeasure on FIFA after Argentina’s win over Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-final. “We have two huge eggs! We screwed up all those who wanted to screw us up. FIFA wanted to screw up! Goodbye Holland” he had written on Twitter after the match.