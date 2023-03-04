scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
How can I make fun of Mbappe? He scored four past me in the final, says Emiliano Martinez

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had said he has huge respect for Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez and France's Kylian Mbappe pose after being awarded the Golden Ball, Golden Glove and Golden Boot respectively. (Reuters)

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has refuted the claims that he was intentionally mocking Kylian Mbappe and said he have “a huge respect” for the French striker.

The Argentina players danced around the dressing room after their triumph and they were all heard singing “a minute’s silence for” in tandem before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: “For Mbappe who is dead!”

He later carried a baby doll with Mbappe’s face on it during their open bus celebration in Argentina.

“How can I make fun of Mbappe? He scored four past me. Four goals in a final! He must think I am his toy baby! I have huge respect for Mbappe,” Martinez told TyC Sports.

“I held it [baby doll] for like two minutes and I threw it away, that’s all,” the Villa stopper added.

Martinez also revealed what he told Mbappe after the final.

“I told him to get up and to look forward,” he said.

“He shouldn’t be on the floor, but proud of the game he had played, which is the truth. He scored four goals on me. The one who should be on the floor is me.”

Mbappe had earlier said that he has no issues with Martinez’s antics.

“You always have to be a fair player and (his) celebrations are not my problem, I don’t waste energy on such absurd things,” he had said.

