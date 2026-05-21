How 40 blitz chess games a day helped Unai Emery win a fifth Europa League title

Unai Emery won his fifth Europa League as a manager, taking Aston Villa to their first title in 30 years. (AP)

Spaniard Unai Emery has cemented himself as the undisputed king of European football after securing a record-extending fifth Europa League title as a manager, leading Aston Villa to a historic Europa League 2026 crown.

Having beaten Freiburg 3-0 in the final, Emery guided Villa to their first title in 30 years. This is also the club’s first European silverware in 44 years.

Emery has now won five out of six Europa League finals as a manager. But beyond his tactical football brain, something else has helped the Spaniard achieve greatness: chess.

Obsessed with the board game, Emery says he plays nearly 40 online blitz games a day against players from around the world and it helps his football, too.