‘How are you champion of the world?’: Watch Neymar welcome Messi to PSG camp after World Cup win

Argentina’s world cup winning star Lionel Messi was welcomed in style to his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday. “How are you champion of the world?” were the expressions of Brazil star Neymar when he met Messi at the reunion for PSG. Messi shared a warm embrace with Neymar at PSG’s training facility.

Messi, who won the World Cup Golden Ball, returned to the club following an extended break. He was given a warm welcome by his teammates and a few of the club’s staff.

Neymar: “How are you champion of the world?” 🇦🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/lmuE48IvGl — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) January 4, 2023

As he arrived at training on Wednesday morning a guard of honour was given to him. He was handed a small trophy by sporting director Luis Campos, while he was applauded onto the training pitch.

Messi has reacted on Instagram to receiving a guard of honor following his return after triumphing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe and Hakimi were spotted watching the Times Square entertainment. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi successfully walked around streets of New York and Times Square in disguise, without anyone recognising them, according to various media reports.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi were spotted watching the Times Square entertainment as they took off to the States and enjoyed their post-World Cup break.

“A number of PSG players were granted “a few days off” by manager Christophe Galtier following Sunday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to Lens, including Hakimi and Mbappe.The 24-year-old forward, who scored a hat-trick for France in their World Cup final defeat to Argentina last month, used his time off to visit New York with his Moroccan teammate,” Sportbible reported.