scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

How are they going to convince me that magic doesn’t exist: Lionel Messi posts photo with World Cup

Messi on Saturday posted a photo of himself and his Argentine teammates with the World Cup trophy.

Messi with his Argentine teammates. (Instagram/Lionel Messi)
Listen to this article
How are they going to convince me that magic doesn’t exist: Lionel Messi posts photo with World Cup
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Lionel Messi helped Argentina to its 3rd World Cup on December 18 and has since returned to French Club Paris Saint Germain to resume club duties. But the magic of winning the big one is difficult to forget as Messi on Saturday posted a photo of himself and his Argentine teammates with the World Cup trophy.

“How are they going to convince me that magic doesn’t exist?,” the photo was captioned.

Recently, Messi was awarded the ‘Champions of Champions’ award, presented to the best athlete of the year by French publication L’Equipe, on Friday for his performances with Argentina.

Voted for by the staff of the magazine, the award has been in existence since 1946 – and open to athletes outside of France since 1975 – but the stringent judgment standards made it hard for those playing team sports to win. This year, however, the top 2 were both from football.

Messi won the award by a landslide 808 points while tennis player Rafael Nadal, after his double Grand Slam winning season, cyclist Remco Evenepoel, and two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen formed the rest of the top 5.

Messi joins countryman Diego Maradona (1986), Paolo Rossi (1982), Romario (1994), and Zinedine Zidane (1998) as the only footballers to be conferred the prize. The common thread among them all – each of them led their respective countries to World Cup glory that year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...

On Wednesday, Messi arrived at the PSG training ground and a guard of honour was given to him. He was handed a small trophy by sporting director Luis Campos, while he was applauded onto the training pitch..

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 20:29 IST
Next Story

43 cadres of different militant groups surrender in Manipur

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 07: Latest News
close