How a surprise tactical shift gave Southgate’s England a near-perfect start to their World Cup campaign

Gareth Southgate sprung a surprise with his starting lineup on Monday as England trumped Iran 6-2 to get their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign off to a flyer.

He diverted from his usually preferred formation – either a 3-4-2-1 or a 3-5-2 – instead, against an ultra-defensive Iran team under the watchful eye of Carlos Queiroz, he chose to sacrifice a central defender to go for a 4-3-3 shape, introducing Mason Mount alongside Jude Bellingham as advanced midfielders ahead of the more defensive-minded Declan Rice.

This key change allowed the Three Lions to dominate proceedings in the first half, one they ended with a 3-0 lead, effectively wrapping up the match. Mount and Bellingham occupied spaces in midfield that allowed them to cause overloads and bring the full-backs into the game, who were constant threats while overlapping in behind the Iran defence.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @England's 6-2 win against Iran is the latest success inspired by the #PL's Elite Player Performance Plan £1.94 billion has been invested into nurturing young talent on and off the pitch over the last 10 years ➡️ https://t.co/X0OU9a3ZO1 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sq4yGdbnMG — Premier League (@premierleague) November 21, 2022

Kieran Trippier was often England’s most advanced player down the right, while Luke Shaw was involved in three England goals, often carrying the ball deep into opposition territory.

Mount and Bellingham’s energetic, almost frenetic pace not only helped them win the ball back but win it higher up the pitch, forcing the issue from the get-go. They also occupied the inside attacking channels, allowing Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling to isolate the fullbacks and take them on one-on-one or two-on-one when Tripper and Shaw overlapped. In doing so, they were a consistent threat in the box, Bellingham wandering into the area unmarked to head home England’s opener.

The finer details of England’s tactics, along with ruthlessly effective finishing by taking each of their clear chances, undoubtedly helped them, but it hinted at a change in Southgate’s usually conservative approach. He likes to play three at the back, and a two-man midfield pivot, to make sure they are not vulnerable on the transitions. Not keen to keep the ball, even when they have had the lion’s share of possession, it was hardly as incisive as it was on Monday. In the past, they have struggled against teams like Iran that like to sit back, holding meaningless possession and relying on key moments and set pieces.

That philosophy led to a poor run of form – they were winless in six games, failing to score in five of them. He was under the scanner for failing to get the best out of an array of attacking talent. Against Iran, he took off Saka, Sterling and Mount for Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden. Few, if any, teams have the luxury of those options warming their bench.

Their tactics on Monday solved their usual issues against defensive teams, but will they go back into their rigid shape against teams that press high and demand the ball? Was it an outcome of a change in approach, or just a superior showing of talent? These questions loom large if they are to contend for this World Cup, despite their near-perfect opening game.