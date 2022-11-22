Hours after his grandad passed away, Neco Williams turns out for Wales for World Cup opener against USA

Wales defender Neco Williams has put out a message on social media informing about his grandfather’s death ahead of Wales’ opening match vs USA on Monday night. Williams, who was substituted in the second half of the 1-1 draw against the USA, was in tears at the end of the game. He was also seen pointing to the sky in tribute to his grandfather.

Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad past away last night😓 to go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough but I got through it from the support of my team mates and family❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/3pcxl0C3Qc — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) November 21, 2022

The 21-year-old took to Twitter and wrote,” Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad past away last night😓 to go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough but I got through it from the support of my team mates and family❤️🕊”

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.

“You feel like you have the game and you’re going to win the game,” midfielder Brenden Aaronson said. “It’s a punch in the face.”

Next up for the United States is a high-profile matchup Friday against England, which opened with a 6-2 rout of Iran. Wales faces the Iranians. The top two teams advance.