‘Something wasn’t right’: Horror Ismael Kone injury sours Canada’s historic win

An emphatic maiden win, 40 years after Canada’s World Cup debut, should have led to festivity across the host nation. Instead, concern and anxiety filled the air following a bone-snapping injury to Ismaël Koné in the second half.
Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo’s reckless and late tackle from behind marred Les Rouges’ 6-0 victory in Vancouver on Friday. Madibo was sent off and he later apologised to Koné, but the damage was done: the 24-year-old had to be stretchered off and rushed to a local hospital, where he was preparing for surgery.
Canadian players almost came to blows with Madibo and Co on the pitch meanwhile, reflecting their angst as Koné was cruelly ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. The scuffle resumed after the full-time whistle with coaches Jesse Marsch and Julen Lopetegui having a run-in.
Hat-trick scoring striker Jonathan David plainly called out the tackle after the match.
“If there’s a play where you cannot win the ball, there’s no point,” he said. “It’s just to hurt people.”
The hurt shaped the home team’s quiet determination after the incident. Koné’s replacement Nathan Saliba netted their fourth goal, and immediately held up his teammate’s shirt in tribute.
Marsch did not hide his emotion during the second hydration break, as tears flowed down his cheek. “I said at the water break that he would want us to finish this game — and that is what the guys did.”
An unshakable brotherhood 🇨🇦
Thinking of our brother, Isma, right now. This one is for you, 8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Ac7EdjrznX
— CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 19, 2026
As for the visiting side, forward Yusuf Abdurisag refused to speak about the gruesome episode, but lauded his teammates for their resilience after Homam Ahmed was sent off in the first half. Qatar played with nine men for 40-plus minutes.
Canada skipper Stephen Eustáquio, one of the first players to reach Koné, knew “something wasn’t right” as soon as he saw the Sassuolo midfielder’s leg. Describing the sequence of events afterwards, Eustáquio expressed his dismay at Qatar contesting a straight red card to Madibo.
“They tried to defend their players, and we tried to defend ours. I think it’s normal, they still want to go far in this competition, but at the same time it’s a clear red. Like, there’s no debate in that he basically broke his leg. They wanted a yellow, but for me it makes no sense,” he told reporters.
Koné has reportedly fractured his fibula and tibia, and is expected to be out of action for at least three months, depending on how surgery and subsequent recovery go. His injury appears to have united Canadian players further, evident from their reactions and a solemn post-match huddle.
Les Rouges are a point away from sealing an unprecedented knockout berth. They next face Switzerland on June 25, armed with the knowledge that a win would guarantee them a top spot-finish in Group B.
They have already made history, and in the words of Marsch, given Canada “an incredible, seminal” moment. “No one will forget this. No Canadian will forget this day. There will be 40 million people who said they were here when this happened,” he added for emphasis.
But in the midst of it all, they continue to have Koné in their thoughts and are certain to miss him. As the coach put it: “Everybody’s a little shaken by the whole experience because of the nature of the injury, and also because Ismael is a big part of the heart of our team. It will be a big loss for us.”