History in Berlin: Marie-Louise Eta takes charge of Union Berlin as Bundesliga’s first female head coach

Union Berlin have appointed Marie-Louise Eta as the interim coach for the rest of the Bundesliga season. (Photo: dpa via AP)

Marie-Louise Eta has made history as the first female coach in charge of a men’s team in the Bundesliga when Union Berlin, fighting to stay afloat in the German top flight, named the 34-year-old Eta as a replacement for Steffen Baumgart.

Baumgart, along with his assistants Danilo de Souza and Kevin McKenna, were relieved from their positions in the team after the team lost 3-1 to last-place Heidenheim on Saturday.

Eta had already made history three years ago by becoming the first female assistant coach in the Bundesliga and the top divisions of Europe’s ‘big five’ football leagues, including the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga.