Monday, Jan 09, 2023

His phone must have been blown up: Carlos Tevez reveals why he did not contact Lionel Messi after World Cup triumph

“I didn’t follow the World Cup in Qatar very closely but I saw France a lot because it was a team that I liked," Tevez added.

In the World Cup, Messi scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after Extra Time finished at 3-3.

Former Argentina player Carlos Tevez said he hadn’t contacted Lionel Messi after Argentina’s World Cup triumph because he figured that the little magician’s phone ‘must have been blown up’ due to the overflow of texts.

“I have not written to Messi because his phone must have been blown up. It makes me very happy that my children celebrated his goals,” Tevez told Radio Mitre, as quoted by Marca.

Tevez, meanwhile, has had an eventful playing career having represented both Manchester clubs as well as Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua.

After retiring, he became the coach of Rosario Central but left the post after 5 months. “As soon as I left Rosario Central, I received a call from Independiente, but I don’t have the need to go out and manage anything. Being a coach was a good experience, I loved it. The strategy part was what I liked the most,” he said.

“Now I’m enjoying the moments of life. I am with the family [on] the ranch that I have. I like to enjoy the affection of the people,” he added.

Tevez made 75 appearances for the Argentine national side and won an Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 00:28 IST
