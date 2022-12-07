scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

He’s gone and it’s the past: Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo had blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview, saying he feels "betrayed" by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

Talking to MUTV, Ten Hag was not willing to discuss much about the striker's exit from the club after a controversial interview to Piers Morgan last month, saying, "He's gone and it's the past. We are now looking forward and we're looking to the future."

With Cristiano Ronaldo in the eye of the proverbial storm as he represents his national side in the World Cup in Qatar, his former Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag in an interview insisted that the club had moved on from the 37-year-old forward.

Talking to MUTV, Ten Hag was not willing to discuss much about the striker’s exit from the club after a controversial interview to Piers Morgan last month, saying, “He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future.”

Ronaldo had blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

When asked on the program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” whether United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

Last month, the club had stated that Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” said Manchester United.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old Portugal star had said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

Meanwhile, United will face Burnley in a Carabao Cup last-16 tie on December 21 and then lock horns with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. “We had a plan, we have prepared the players with what the plan is, so there can’t be any confusion about what the programme is.We make the players aware of the fact that, after you are out of the World Cup, you have to return to the club and the league immediately goes on. You have to be ready for that, but I think our players are used to it,” Ten Hag said in the interview.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 09:04:59 pm
