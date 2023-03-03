scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
He’s always a threat and I’m sure he will be a threat on Sunday: Trent Alexander-Arnold on Marcus Rashford ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has scored 14 goals in the league and 25 goals in all the competitions so far this season.

Marcus Rashford on left and Trent Alexender-Arnold on right. (FILE)
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the clash between Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday at Anfield acknowledged that United’s winger Marcus Rashford who has been in red-hot form this season has been always a threat and now he is scoring a lot more goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports Alexander-Arnold said, “The only thing that’s really changed is he’s (Rashford) probably scored a lot more recently but he’s the same player, he’s always a threat and I’m sure he will be a threat on Sunday.”

“It’s difficult [to stop Rashford]. He’s a player who’s got a lot of weapons in his arsenal but I think it’s more of a team effort, it won’t be just a one-on-one thing,” he added.

The 24-year-also said, “They’ll have more than just Marcus going forward, it’s a team thing and as long as the team wins on Sunday, that’s all I’m bothered about.”

After an injury-ridden, last couple of seasons and poor form on the pitch for both club and country Rashford has come back to form this season. He has scored 14 goals in the league and 25 goals in all the competitions so far this season.

Alexander-Arnold when asked about Liverpool’s recent resurgence after a poor start in the league said, “We’re stringing results together and we’re playing some good football as well,”

“We’re getting the wins on the board, especially at this time of the season, and we need to be pushing as far as we can. We’re on the right path but we need to carry on” he added.

Liverpool is sixth in the points table with 39 points six points Tottenham who are holding the current fourth Champions League spot.

The right-back speaking about it said, “It’s important for us to get points on the board and that’s where our heads are at, come April and May, that’s when we know we’ll stand but for now we have to make sure we’re in a good position to push on.

“Three points against a team like [Manchester] United on Sunday will really help us in achieving that.” he added.

“It’s not often you beat United 4-0, that was a very good game, we played outstanding,” Alexander-Arnold said.

Liverpool lost to Manchester United 2-1 early on in the season at the Old-Trafford which kick-started United’s resurgence under Erik Ten Hag as manager after a mediocre last season under Ralf Rangnick.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 23:04 IST
Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
