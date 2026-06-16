Hervé Renard replaces Lamouchi as Tunisia coach

Saudi Arabia's head coach Herve Renard reacts during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia in Lusail, Qatar, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

Hervé Renard has been appointed Tunisia head coach until the end of the FIFA World Cup after replacing the sacked Sabri Lamouchi in the wake of the country’s 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their tournament opener in Monterrey.

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) confirmed Renard’s appointment on Tuesday, saying the 56-year-old would take immediate charge of the team ahead of their remaining Group F fixtures against Japan and the Netherlands.

“The agreement also stipulates that negotiations will be opened after the World Cup campaign to consider a long-term partnership based on specific sporting objectives,” the federation said in a statement.

According to state broadcaster Television Tunisienne, Renard was expected to arrive in Monterrey later on Tuesday to join the squad and oversee preparations for Tunisia’s must-win clash against Japan.