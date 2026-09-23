‘Here they go again, the mouthpieces and…’: LaLiga president slams Real Madrid

After the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, in which the former lost 2-1 against the hosts, Real Madrid coach José Mourinho brought A4 sheets of paper to the press conference showing the tackles Atlético Madrid players made on his players. He said they were clear red-card fouls that the referee did not call.
Mourinho said the referee was inexperienced and succumbed to the pressure.
LaLiga president Javier Tebas slammed the comments made by Real Madrid and said: “Here they go again, the mouthpieces and the regime’s television, building the same old narrative — the permanent conspiracy,” Tebas responded to a pro-Real Madrid article on social media.
“This article goes further — it claims that referees harm ‘The business that feeds them’: Tebas said.
“What exactly is it asking for? Refereeing based on revenue, viewership, or the badge? What a way to understand equality in the competition,” Tebas questioned.
“Real Madrid are crucial to La Liga. But claiming that ‘La Liga is worth nothing’ without them reveals the disdain for the other clubs, their fans, and their history. The competition belongs to no one,” he further said.
The challenges of Cristian Romero on Jude Bellingham, and a challenge from Lee Kang-in on Federico Valverde, which Mourinho opined should have been red cards.
“We can skip the press conference because the story of the match is right here,” Mourinho said, showing the A4 sheets.
“Those were two clear red cards. Given the difficulties we faced afterwards playing 11 against 10, we can only imagine what 50 minutes of 11 against nine would have been like.”
Incidentally, Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen received a red card in the 52nd minute, leaving Real with 10 players for the rest of the afternoon.
“So I’ll just have to limit myself to hugging my players, who gave it their all and played a first half, showed great class and character, setting us up perfectly to win the second half,” Mourinho observed.