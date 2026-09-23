‘Here they go again, the mouthpieces and…’: LaLiga president slams Real Madrid

After the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, in which the former lost 2-1 against the hosts, Real Madrid coach José Mourinho brought A4 sheets of paper to the press conference showing the tackles Atlético Madrid players made on his players. He said they were clear red-card fouls that the referee did not call.

Mourinho said the referee was inexperienced and succumbed to the pressure.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas slammed the comments made by Real Madrid and said: “Here they go again, the mouthpieces and the regime’s television, building the same old narrative — the permanent conspiracy,” Tebas responded to a pro-Real Madrid article on social media.