scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 19, 2020
COVID19

Health officials slam celebrating Napoli fans

Deputy Health Minister Sandra Zampa says the celebration amounted to "dangerous behaviour". Fans in Naples flooded into central piazzas and set off fireworks to celebrate shortly after Napoli beat Juventus in an empty stadium in Rome on Wednesday.

By: AP | Milan | Published: June 19, 2020 4:55:43 pm
Napoli, Napoli social distancing, Napoli celebrate, Ranieri Guerra, Napoli fans, Coppa Italia, Napoli beat Juventus, football news, covid 19 pandemic Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Coppa Italia in Naples (Source: Reuters)

Thousands of Napoli soccer fans who poured into the streets to celebrate the team’s Italian Cup title without social distancing have been criticized by health officials as being “reckless”.

World Health Organization assistant director general Ranieri Guerra says he was reminded of Atalanta’s Champions League game with Valencia in February. That match is believed to have been a key factor in why the virus has been so deadly in Bergamo.

Guerra says “we can’t allow this”.

Deputy Health Minister Sandra Zampa says the celebration amounted to “dangerous behaviour”. Fans in Naples flooded into central piazzas and set off fireworks to celebrate shortly after Napoli beat Juventus in an empty stadium in Rome on Wednesday.

Nearly 35,000 people have died in Italy from the coronavirus. The Campania region that includes Naples has accounted for 431 of those deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Argentina’s poor put their football dreams on hold
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 19: Latest News