He slayed Brazil, now Zlatko Dalic is eyeing Argentina

The last time around Zlatko Dalic got his Croatian players to get the better of Argentina (3-0 at the 2018 World Cup), he had made another statement that brought him respect. He packed off star Nikola Kalinic sending him home, after the striker refused to come on as substitute.

Appointed to the top job bang in the middle of qualification to Russia and not thinking beyond next match, needing a win against Ukraine, Dalic’s choice as manager wasn’t considered the most optimistic by Croatian followers. But disciplining Kalinic earned him the respect of media, players and Croatian fans.

In a football system rife with lobbying and financial irregularities and dodgy player agents, he had also cut an image of being immune to outside influence, and being fair in his selections – no matter what the pressures.

The no-fuss former defensive midfielder, was in the habit of jotting down everything in extensively filled notebooks as he started coaching. He would actually build his coaching cred working professionally and working hard with club teams in Saudi Arabia and UAE, before a floundering qualification campaign for Croatia in 2017 summoned his services back home. But nothing came easy for the low key, high performing coach.

He told Midi Libre in 2018: “Nothing was served to me on a plate, not like in Europe where some have jobs in big clubs because they were big names as players” , said Dalic in 2018. “But I believed in myself and when the national team called on me I had no doubts.”

After downing “terrifying” Brazil in quarters last week, one would expect Argentina to accord last time’s finalists respect, though the Messi mania tips contests invariably in favour of the Albiceleste. Yet, happy-tired Dalic urged Croats to feel proud of evicting Brazil and carry hopes further. “Feel proud to heaven that Croatia is among the four best national teams. The whole world watched Croatia and admired our quality against Brazil.”

A Reuters report quoted the odds handed to Croatia as 50:1, and yet tournament favourites Brazil were humbled. “Discipline is the most important reason why we beat them. We will do an analysis for Argentina. Assistant manager Drazen Ladić went to watch Argentina yesterday. Against Brazil, we prepared in such a way as to see where their main strength is, and that is why Pašalić started the match, ” he would say.

While Dalic has declared Croatia will not mark Messi man to man to deny him any space to play, he also takes hope from the Netherlands’ 2-2 rally after trailing 2-0. “It means that they are still not that good and not invulnerable,” he would say.

Yet he is wary of Argentina’s own hunger to win for, and with Messi, so taming Neymar wasn’t celebrated as such. “But we must not enjoy it now. Argentina will be motivated since the last World Cup, plus they have an army of fans… I will not mention fatigue at all,” he would assiduously maintain.

There’s a certain decency and respect for players in his coaching too. “I never order anything. I never entered the players’ rooms, I didn’t ask where you were… Players do everything they need to. We are not arrogant, we are not rude, we behave properly,” he would add in the media interaction post Brazil, where he would cheerfully add how victory cancels all exhaustion.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic in action. (REUTERS)

Dalic is aware of the euphoria in Croatia. “We have seen some videos, in Croatia it is raining, it is cold, but people are happy with team. You can imagine what it would be like to play in the summer. We are a little disadvantaged because of our fewer fans. We tend to play in front of 15 thousand fans, and here there are two, three thousand. But they continue to believe in us.”

He copped the usual vicious criticism of rabid football fans when Croatia didn’t do too well at Euros. But he backs his hardworking players. Like Josip Juranović, easily the best against Brazil. “And not for someone to push you, but for you to fight by yourself. And kudos to Josip for his hard work. None of the reserve players showed even a second of nervousness and restlessness. Without it, there is no success, in the end it rewarded us,” he’d say.

Dalic has also been stern when needed. “We have four strikers and we said that we will rotate. Bruno entered the game and did not play well. He was not at the level he knows how to be. But he scored a goal and everything that was before, falls into the water. That’s his job and he’s better like that when he plays playmaker. Dominik (goalkey) had his crises, difficult moments and lost a little self-confidence. He did not defend well for two games, I told him that he was not good and that he had to improve. He understood that and it is the best way.”

Soccer Football – World Cup – Final – France v Croatia – Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia – July 15, 2018 Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic in a huddle with the players after the match REUTERS/Michael Dalder

But the underlining theme for Dalic has also been the fierce pride in Croatian football. “I said never underestimate us, our pride, faith and patriotism. My players are not normal!” he would gush. “We are a country with about three and a half million people, and for the second time under my leadership we are in the semi-finals, I am proud.” When Neymar took off on that brilliant run, the Croatian win had seemed improbable. But so had their progress to finals in 2018, after which 5 lakh lined the streets to greet them – biggest crowd after the one attracted by the Pope in 1998.

Given Croatia had won two games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia on penalties en route the final, and now against Japan and Brazil, he backs himself in the crunch. “In penalty shootouts we believe we are the favorites. It’s almost as if our opponents know they are going to lose when they get into a penalty shootout against us because they know how we win.” Having beaten Denmark in Copenhagen and France in Paris in four days in the Nations League in June, Dalic reckons they have earned their right to be called dangerous, even if they aren’t viewed as such.

That he stayed put with the national team was down to his commitment. Dalic himself had declined offers of 10 million euros from Chinese clubs.

He told HRT’s show ‘U svom filmu’, “I stayed because I talked all the time about unity and patriotism and I propagated that. If I had gone after the money then, what kind of message would I have sent and young people and everyone in Croatia? I say one thing, I do another.”

“Unity, Courage, Patriotism, Faith” he scribbled on his Instagram account on Friday, under a photo of his players celebrating together against Brazil. He carries a rosary in his pocket, and TyC quoted him saying, “Next to my parents’ house there was a Franciscan monastery in Gorica. Before, in a different time, I was an altar boy, I was happy to go to mass, my mother taught me and directed me to the faith. I am a believer all the time, and that’s how I raise my children. Every Sunday I try to go to the Eucharist.”

On the field he rebuilt a side after international retirements of Mario Mandzukic, midfielder Ivan Rakitic and goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, and fleshed out a team with Dominik Livakovic, forwards Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic, and defender Josko Gvardiol around the skeletal veterans Modric, Dejan Lovren and Ivan Perisic, as per TyC.

Mandzukic would then be roped in crucially on his quietly working coaching team.

Argentina emerged seething and roaring from the cauldron of Netherlands match, and are firm favourites. But there’s nothing Zlatko Dalic likes more than scything at terrifying reputations. The low key coach with high ambitions who delivers. Though Messi could be one hurdle too high for him.