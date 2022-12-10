scorecardresearch
‘He is useless’: Emiliano Martinez slams Spanish referee Antonio Mateu

Martinez made diving saves off penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez reacts after Argentina is conceded a penalty. (Reuters)
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was his country’s penalty-shootout star. He saved two penalties in the shootout as Argentina pipped Netherlands 4-3 to cement their place in the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

However, after the match the Argentine goalie slammed Spanish referee Antonio Mateu.

“It was a tricky game,” said Martinez in his post-match interview.

“I thought we controlled the game really well. We went 2-0 up, basically we controlled the game. The referee was just giving everything for them. All of a sudden they get a good header, a good flick, which I couldn’t see and then it just turned upside down.

“The referee gave everything for them. He gave 10 minutes [added time] for no reason. He was giving free-kicks outside the box for them, like two, three times. He just wanted them to score, that’s basically it. So, hopefully we don’t have him that ref anymore. He’s useless.”

Martinez didn’t stop there. He also criticized Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal.

“It lit the dynamite,” Martinez said.

“In soccer, I learned that people do their talking on the field. They said a lot of stupid things before the game … That made me stronger.”

“I think he needs to keep his mouth shut.”

Martinez then made the save and danced a jig.

“I couldn’t help the boys by making a save in the first 90 minutes,” Martinez said, “but I had to help them there.”

“Thank God I saved two, and I could have saved more,” said Martínez, who fell to the ground after Lautaro Martinez converted the winning penalty before getting to his feet and running toward the Dutch bench to insult his opponents.

