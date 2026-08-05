‘He has lied, deceived’: Figo slams FIFA president Infantino, calls for sack

FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures as he arrives to attend the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Former Portugal player Luis Figo was the latest to call for FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s resignation after the latter’s failed attempt to sell stakes in profits from future World Cups. News of the secretive deal has triggered a stunning drop in fortunes for Infantino, with European football confederation UEFA leading calls for him to no longer be president of UEFA.

“Today I join others from across our game and call for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA President. Infantino has debased the office that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve. He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner. It is too late to save his dignity but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now,” Figo said on X.