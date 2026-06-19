‘He had kept it quiet, the b***d’: What one Spain player thinks of teammate

Coming into the FIFA World Cup, there was no Real Madrid player in the Spanish squad – an unthinkable proposition earlier. But when the tournament gets over, there will be one, and that’s causing a lot of heartburn.

Defender Mark Cucurella, a Barcelona academy graduate and a player on the Catalan club’s rolls till 2020, moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid on the eve of the tournament, blindsiding most people – including his eight teammates in the national squad who play for the Camp Nou club. In fact, Cucurella – who said that the Real Madrid move was a “huge step” up and he identifies with that club’s DNA – is now assured of an interesting reception when he goes to Barcelona for El Clasico.

He has already been booed by the Barcelona contingent of the Spanish fans during their opening match against Cape Verde, despite being one of the team’s better performers in the disappointing goalless draw.

“We only found out in training the day before, well, just after the session,” Gavi, one of the Barca players in the squad, was quoted as saying by RAC1. “No one knew. He had kept it quiet, the bastard. We didn’t expect it.”

Cucurella would have been naive not to expect a backlash after his move.

“You have to respect people’s opinions,” he said on Thursday. “I’m very grateful for everything the Barcelona academy gave me. But like everything in life, it’s about stages.

“I thought this was the right decision to take. When a team like Madrid come to you, it’s very hard to turn down. I had no doubt it was the right step.”

The Madrid-Barcelona dynamic is always at the forefront of the national side and many are already looking ahead to the next Clasico.

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“Now he has to defend against Lamine (Yamal),” Gavi added. “[Madrid] have changed full-backs a lot in recent years. It’s very hard to stop Lamine – I hope he remains unstoppable.

“But it will be nice. I like Cucu as an opponent. He’s tenacious, he’s intense… he’s a good signing for Madrid, and I am happy for him.”

Another Barcelona star, Dani Olmo, also expressed surprise, and a little disappointment.

“We didn’t expect it. He kept it inside. If that’s what he wanted, I’m happy for him because he’s my friend. Now he’s got to suffer in the league and so will we.”