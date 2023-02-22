scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Hatayspor sporting director found dead following earthquake

Savut had been missing since Feb. 6. His body was found close to where Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, of the same club, was discovered dead last week.

Vitoria, Vitoria Football club, Brazil football club Vitoria, Fatal ModelHatayspor's Sporting Director Taner Savut was recovered on Tuesday after the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria. (File)
Listen to this article
Hatayspor sporting director found dead following earthquake
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The body of Hatayspor’s Sporting Director Taner Savut was recovered on Tuesday more than two weeks after two devastating earthquakes struck in Turkey and Syria, in which more than 47,000 people have died.

Savut had been missing since Feb. 6. His body was found close to where Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, of the same club, was discovered dead last week.

“We feel the deep sorrow of losing our Sporting Director Taner Savut,” Turksih side Hatayspor said on Twitter on Tuesday. “We will not forget you teacher Taner. Rest in heaven. You are always in our hearts.”

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and the top teams in the Turkish league, including Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, also issued messages of condolences in Savut’s memory.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...

Savut was trapped under the rubble of a luxury residential building alongside Atsu when the first earthquake, magnitude 7.8, struck.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Built in 2013, Ronesans Residence has since become a symbol of poor construction practices in Turkey, which many people blame for the thousands of deaths in this month’s earthquakes.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 08:34 IST
Next Story

Ministry of Home affairs gives sanction to prosecute Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption of Act

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
close