Harry Maguire responds to reports of rift with Cristiano Ronaldo over Man Utd captaincy

Harry Maguire has categorically dismissed reports of a “power struggle” with Cristiano Ronaldo over the role of Manchester United’s captaincy.

Maguire took to Twitter on Friday and denied that there are rifts among players in the United dressing room. This was after a report in The Mirror claimed that Ronaldo and Maguire were locked in a ‘power struggle’ as to who will lead the Red Devils. According to the report, interim coach Ralf Rangnick has also held talks with pair about the Portuguese superstar taking armband for the rest of the season.

“I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another,” Maguire wrote.

“Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone.”

Maguire’s reaction on social media comes a day after Marcus Rashford slammed reports which cited him among a group of Manchester United players who were “irritated” by Ronaldo’s attempts to lead United.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled here that Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both taken up the captaincy when Maguire was laid off due to an injury in 2022. However, after the timid draw against Southampton, Rangnick had insisted that there was no reason for the England international to leave his role as the captaincy.