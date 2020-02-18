Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
WATCH: Harry Maguire kicking into Michy Batshuayi’s groin divides Twitter

After not getting sent off for lashing out at Michy Batshuayi near the Chelsea dugout, Harry Maguire went on to score the second goal of the evening to hand Manchester United a 2-0 win.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 18, 2020 10:08:30 am
Harry Maguire was not sent-off for lashing out at Michy Batshuayi.

Before Manchester United romped on to win in their visit to Stamford Bridge, beating Chelsea 2-0 on Monday, an incident involving the Red Devils’ captain Harry Maguire got everyone talking. Twitter took arms against the decision of letting the defender stay on the pitch after he kicked Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi in the groin.

In the 21st minute when the score was still goalless, the 26-year-old centre-back bundled to the floor in front of the home dugout. In the process, he upturned his stray leg and scraped his studs against Batshuayi’s groin, which left the Belgian striker on the ground writhing in agony.

The home crowd and the Chelsea bench engaged in protests, but after a VAR-check, referee Anthony Taylor dismissed the incident as being one with no malice in it.

In the second half, Maguire went on to score the second goal of the evening to hand Manchester United a push for their race for top-four. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team also completed the league double over Frank Lampard’s men.

In the post-match interview, Maguire admitted he had caught Batshuayi but said he had no intention of hurting the Belgian and had apologised to him.

“I knew I caught him. I thought he was going to fall on me, the natural reaction was to try and hold him up. It wasn’t a kick out, there was no intent or anything like that. My reaction was to straighten my leg… if he was going to fall on me, just to hold him up,” said the former Leicester City-defender.

However, Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane both felt Maguire was fortunate not to be sent off.

“It’s the inconsistency [with VAR] that frustrates people. It’s not gonna go away, different people using it. But Harry Maguire’s a lucky boy,” said Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool.

In the post-match conference, Lampard said, “Maguire should have been sent off. That’s clear, and that obviously changes the game.”

“The Zouma goal should have stood,” Lampard added. “Giroud’s goal being ruled out is a bit soul-destroying but it’s the culmination of a few incidents.”

On Twitter, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas felt Maguire was lucky to stay on the pitch and tweeted: ‘Red’.

From journalists and television presenters, everyone chipped in with their opinion of Maguire deserving a red. Some even claimed that VAR got it “plain wrong”.

